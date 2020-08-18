You are the owner of this article.
breaking top story

Number of active coronavirus cases at Wyoming State Penitentiary jumps to 74

Wyoming State Penitentiary

A decommissioned guard tower is seen in 2017 at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. 

 File, Star-Tribune

There are currently 74 active cases of the coronavirus at the Wyoming State Penitentiary: 67 among inmates and seven among staff.

Additionally, 22 inmates at the Rawlins facility have fully recovered, as have 13 staffers, the Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Tuesday afternoon.

There were 571 inmates at the penitentiary as of July 31. With 96 inmates having contracted the virus, that would mean roughly 17% of the prisoner population at the facility has contracted the virus since the pandemic began.

The Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle and the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk currently have just two active COVID-19 cases: an inmate in Torrington and a staff worker in Newcastle. Two Torrington inmates, three Torrington staffers and one Lusk staffer have fully recovered.

Friday, the Department of Corrections reported 23 active cases of the virus at the State Penitentiary between inmates and staff.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Carbon County, where Rawlins is located, grew by 59 over the weekend. The county began the month with 54 confirmed cases and now has 146.

Concerned about COVID-19?

