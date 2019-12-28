Obamacare enrollment essentially flat compared to last year as court rules against law

More than 24,600 Wyomingites signed up on the federal health exchanges during open enrollment, officials say, as Obamacare continues to bounce around federal courtrooms.
The exact number of Wyoming enrollees — 24,665 — is down 227 from last year, a drop of about 1 percent. Nationwide, some 8.3 million people enrolled this year, compared to 8.5 million last year. The enrollment period started sluggishly in Wyoming, officials have said, but picked up and finished at roughly the figure from 2018.
The total number of people who pay their premiums in January — the number of people who "effectuate" their policy — is typically less than the raw enrollment figure. Last year, for instance, more than 22,000 people had actually paid for and used their plans, compared to the nearly 25,000 who enrolled.
The majority of Wyomingites on the plans use tax credits to offset the price, while roughly a quarter get further subsidies.
The premium costs for the exchange plans were expected to rise slightly this year; a spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield, which provides the exchange plans, said the average increase of the plans is 1.16 percent.
The figures show the exchanges, both here and nationally, are holding steady, even as the law that created them — the Affordable Care Act — continues to hang in limbo. The figures are perhaps more surprising given that Congress removed the tax penalty for not having insurance, meaning people who don't otherwise have coverage can eschew the plans without having to deal with the IRS.
You have free articles remaining.
A group of conservative attorneys general filed a joint lawsuit alleging that parts of the law were unconstitutional because of the loss of the tax penalty. Attorneys general from Democratic states have challenged that suit. Last year, a federal judge in Texas ruled that not only was the individual mandate unconstitutional without the tax penalty but the entire law had to be thrown out.
That sweeping finding, beyond what even the Republican attorneys general had called for, was immediately appealed to a higher court. The decision hung in the air for months in late 2019, with the appellate court ruling last week that the individual mandate was indeed unconstitutional. But it punted on the broader question of whether the law in its entirety must be tossed — it ordered the Texas court, which had previously ruled all of the ACA was unconstitutional, to take another look.
The individual mandate is the requirement that all Americans must have insurance or face a tax penalty. The teeth in that provision was removed in the broader tax cut bill of 2017. The mandate still exists but lacks any actual penalty.
The mandate is a crucial part of the bill, experts have said. The ACA also prohibits insurers from blocking insurance for people with pre-existing conditions. That means that insurers had to brace for more sick people on their books, which in turn means those companies will have to pay more to cover those patients' care. In order to balance this new cost, the ACA's architects included the mandate, which was intended to bring younger, healthier people into the insurance pools. The idea, then, was that premiums and pools would stabilize with an influx of both sicker and healthier Americans.
Shortly after the ruling was announced last week, the California attorney general announced the case would go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In any case, the law remains in effect as the legal saga drags on. What's least clear isn't the future of the ACA but what will come after it. Regardless of one's opinion on the law's efficacy, which critics have said offers plans that are too expensive to even use, the effect of a repeal would be far reaching. The law provides insurance for more than eight million Americans, plus millions more who are now covered in states that expanded Medicaid. More are able to stay on their parents' plans until 26, while protections for those with pre-existing conditions continue.
Should the ACA disappear after a Supreme Court ruling sometime in 2021, there is not yet a replacement waiting in the wings. Efforts in 2017 all fell flat.