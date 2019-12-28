Obamacare enrollment essentially flat compared to last year as court rules against law

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A group of conservative attorneys general filed a joint lawsuit alleging that parts of the law were unconstitutional because of the loss of the tax penalty. Attorneys general from Democratic states have challenged that suit. Last year, a federal judge in Texas ruled that not only was the individual mandate unconstitutional without the tax penalty but the entire law had to be thrown out.

That sweeping finding, beyond what even the Republican attorneys general had called for, was immediately appealed to a higher court. The decision hung in the air for months in late 2019, with the appellate court ruling last week that the individual mandate was indeed unconstitutional. But it punted on the broader question of whether the law in its entirety must be tossed — it ordered the Texas court, which had previously ruled all of the ACA was unconstitutional, to take another look.

The individual mandate is the requirement that all Americans must have insurance or face a tax penalty. The teeth in that provision was removed in the broader tax cut bill of 2017. The mandate still exists but lacks any actual penalty.