Officials: Wyoming received some rapid-response coronavirus tests, but not enough to make impact

A message sent to a Health and Human Services spokesperson was not returned Wednesday. LaFleur said the federal agency had purchased 30,000 cartridges -- the object that contains the sample and is inserted into the testing machine -- "to leave a sufficient supply for private hospitals and clinics."

But it's still unclear how many of this material has actually made it to Wyoming, beyond statements from state officials that it's not very much. Large hospitals and health departments across the state indicated they hadn't received any of the tests as of Wednesday. Kathy Baker, spokeswoman for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, said that hospital hadn't received any.

Hailey Rodgers-Bloom, a spokeswoman for the emergency coronavirus response team in Casper, said the health department here hasn't received any, either.

"We do not know of any plans for the Wyoming Department of Health to provide us any at this time," she said in an email. "If they had some for Natrona County, it is likely they would go to Wyoming Medical Center."

WMC spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said the hospital currently didn't have the ability to perform rapid tests, but that it would be able to process the test in-house by the end of this month. Those tests won't be through Abbott's product, however, but through another company called Cepheid.