Older Natrona County residents 'happy the wait (is) over' for COVID-19 vaccines

The Pfizer vaccine uses messenger RNA, which has been studied for decades but had not been approved for use in the U.S. when the pandemic began. The race to bring the pandemic to an end, fueled by billions of federal and private dollars and unprecedented global cooperation, expedited research that had already been underway.

The vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus but instead the blueprints for the virus, which teaches our bodies how to fight it. Both vaccines approved in the U.S. have undergone three stages of clinical trials.

Reading about the vaccine made Daniel feel safer about taking it, but he said he thought the public messaging about the vaccines could be clearer.

For Charlotte Ford, this is her biggest hang-up.

“I was really on the fence over getting it or not,” she said Tuesday after getting her shot.

Her daughter’s husband is a doctor, Ford said, and he said she should get the vaccine. But if she hadn’t gotten that push, she probably wouldn’t have tried to get an appointment. And if she hadn’t gotten an appointment when she called Tuesday, she might not have tried to call again, she said.