Older Natrona County residents 'happy the wait (is) over' for COVID-19 vaccines

After half a dozen phone calls, Daniel Cooper finally got his shot.
He tried to set up an appointment last week for a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine but met only answering machines and, eventually, a waitlist. He admittedly lacked confidence in that list, so he called the Casper-Natrona County Health Department again Tuesday morning and they told him he could come that afternoon.
At 76 years old, Cooper is statistically more susceptible to serious illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He and his wife, Jennifer, are pretty active. They hike and cross country ski, but “you’ve got to be proactive,” Cooper said.
So he leaped at the first opportunity to be vaccinated against a virus that has killed 400,000 people nationwide, and millions globally.
Daniel is among a few thousand Natrona County residents to receive his first of two COVID-19 vaccine doses. The county began offering the vaccine to residents 70 years and older last week but ran out by Friday afternoon because demand was so high.
Laramie County, too, has reported high turnout for vaccine appointments. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, which is helping administer shots in Laramie County, last week received more than 2,300 phone calls from people hoping to schedule vaccine appointments, officials said Monday.
So far, demand has outpaced supply in Wyoming’s largest counties — a sharp contrast to the first priority phase of distribution, which included emergency responders and health care workers. During that phase, roughly 50% of the people offered the vaccine in Natrona County, and roughly 60% in Laramie County, declined it.
The Coopers don’t think that will be a problem among older residents because they know the virus is more dangerous to them.
Jennifer Cooper is planning to get the vaccine as well but wanted a week between hers and Daniel’s appointments, in case there are side effects. She’s not worried about major problems, but said even if there are minor reactions, she doesn’t want them “both feeling bad at the same time.”
Neither said they were worried about the vaccine’s safety, adding none of their friends near their age were skeptical either.
“My main concern is to understand the science,” Daniel said. He looked for multiple sources of information about the vaccines — what they were made of and how they were constructed.
The Pfizer vaccine uses messenger RNA, which has been studied for decades but had not been approved for use in the U.S. when the pandemic began. The race to bring the pandemic to an end, fueled by billions of federal and private dollars and unprecedented global cooperation, expedited research that had already been underway.
The vaccine doesn’t contain a live virus but instead the blueprints for the virus, which teaches our bodies how to fight it. Both vaccines approved in the U.S. have undergone three stages of clinical trials.
Reading about the vaccine made Daniel feel safer about taking it, but he said he thought the public messaging about the vaccines could be clearer.
For Charlotte Ford, this is her biggest hang-up.
“I was really on the fence over getting it or not,” she said Tuesday after getting her shot.
Her daughter’s husband is a doctor, Ford said, and he said she should get the vaccine. But if she hadn’t gotten that push, she probably wouldn’t have tried to get an appointment. And if she hadn’t gotten an appointment when she called Tuesday, she might not have tried to call again, she said.
“It’s scary. It’s something none of us know about,” she said. “Us older people don’t know all of these medical terms.”
The Casper-Natrona County Health Department is working with a local advertising firm to market the vaccine and clarify misconceptions. The website CaspervCovid.com contains a frequently asked questions section on the vaccine, as well as information on how to get an appointment for those who are in an active priority group.
But Ford said even official advice has been mixed. She asked her primary care doctor his opinion, and he told her he was also waiting to get the shot until more people had theirs. She wasn’t comforted by the response. But she trusts her daughter and son-in-law. She also said it’s been frustrating having to isolate, and she’s less worried about the vaccine than she is about COVID-19. Ford has diabetes and requires an oxygen tank at night, so she knows she’s more vulnerable than most.
Mike Chaussee, 71, said health was a big motivator for his desire to be vaccinated as well.
“I’ve been kind of anxiously waiting,” he said. “I was pretty happy the wait was over.”
He called the health department Tuesday morning asking when he might be able to get an appointment. He said he pays attention to the news, so he knew the supply was limited and he might not get it.
So when they told him he could come that same day, he was thrilled.
He has family in South Dakota and hasn’t seen them in months. He hopes once he’s fully vaccinated, it will feel safer to travel and be out more often. He still plans to wear his mask and social distance.
He’s just relieved “it feels like it’s almost over.”
