Omicron variant found in Wyoming; UW student is state's first case

Health officials in Wyoming confirmed Friday that the omicron variant has been found here.

Lab testing confirmed a University of Wyoming student who’d recently traveled domestically was infected by the omicron variant of COVID-19, the school said in an announcement.

A second student is also presumed to be infected with the variant, though that confirmation is pending. Both cases were identified by a University of Wyoming laboratory, according to the Wyoming Department of Health , which said it was involved with the confirmation.

The university said both students were living off campus. The student with the confirmed case had received two doses of vaccine but no booster, according to the university. The student was experiencing mild symptoms. The presumed case involved a person who received two doses and a booster. That person was asymptomatic.

“The arrival of the Omicron variant at UW is no reason to panic, but it does highlight the importance of vaccines and boosters for our community members,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a statement. “We continue to highly encourage receiving vaccinations and booster shots.”

The news that the variant had been identified in Wyoming does not come as a surprise. The omicron variant has been detected in at least 40 of the 50 states and several in this region including Colorado, Idaho and Utah.

The World Health Organization designated omicron as a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26. The first U.S. case was identified five days later.

“With the quick spread of this variant across the nation, including within some of our neighbor states, we are not surprised with this result and expect there are other cases within Wyoming that haven’t yet been identified,” Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH, said in a statement.

While it’s still being studied, the variant appears to spread more easily then the original strain of coronavirus that emerged here in March 2020 and possible faster than the delta variant, the now dominant strain in Wyoming. It’s unknown yet whether the variant causes more severe illness, according to the CDC.

Vaccines are expected to offer protection against the omicron variant, though some studies have suggested vaccines are less effective against it than other strains such as delta. Boosters have been shown to improve the vaccine’s effectiveness against omicron.

“We continued to encourage vaccination, including recommended booster doses, as the best and most effective strategy to counter COVID-19,” Harrist said.

While omicron has received the most attention of late, delta remains the man variant in the country, according to the CDC. It’s been blamed for the surge in cases that occurred late this summer and early fall in Wyoming, which spurred a record number of hospitalizations and deaths.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Wyoming have been on the decline in November and December.

