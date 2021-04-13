One-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine paused in Wyoming amid safety questions

Wyoming will pause the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines after federal agencies pulled the shot and urged states to do the same.
The one-shot vaccine, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in February, has been linked to a rare blood-clotting disorder in about six patients nationwide who all developed the clots within two weeks of receiving the vaccination.
Federal agencies had previously said the shot was safe, but changed tack "out of an abundance of caution," according to a joint statement from FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorities.
The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday asked all health care providers in the state to immediately pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson shot while federal researchers study the events.
"This is a temporary pause to look a little closer at some extremely rare situations," department spokesperson Kim Deti told the Star-Tribune via email.
It's unclear how many Johnson & Johnson shots Wyoming expected to receive in April. The state's allocation spreadsheet did not have figures for that shot as of April 13.
At least one Wyoming clinic, in Fremont County, has been cancelled because of the change, according to a news release from that county.
As of Tuesday morning, 24,400 doses of that shot had been delivered in Wyoming. About 9,500 had been administered.
The Federal Pharmacy Partnership program has used Johnson & Johnson shots in at least Natrona, Laramie, Albany, Campbell, Fremont, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties.
Natrona County health department spokesperson Hailey Bloom said the change won't affect the county's efforts and that home bound and rural residents have been largely receiving Pfizer and Moderna shots.
Photos: The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wyoming
