Park County coronavirus cases jump ahead of Cody Stampede kickoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cody Stampede is set to begin Wednesday, as Park County’s coronavirus caseload has increased this month from a handful of cases to more than 40.

The rodeo had received permission from the state to proceed with the event with 40% of its capacity and more seats brought in to allow for maximum social distancing. The plan is still for the event to go ahead, Park County health officer Dr. Aaron Billin told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.

State approval “has not been rescinded,” he wrote in an email. “The recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Park County warrants extra caution.”

He said organizers had brought in 1,000 extra bleacher seats and said that rodeo fans who are sick, over 65, have underlying health conditions or have had contact with a sick person should stay home.

The county added 11 new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 44. Park County was one of the first in the state to confirm a case but had kept its caseload low for months, starting June with just two. That dam broke mid-month, and cases in the northwestern county have steadily ticked upward, in line with a general spike statewide.