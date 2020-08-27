 Skip to main content
Parts of Eastern Wyoming College closed after campus visitor tests positive for coronavirus
Eastern Wyoming College tech ed building

A technical education building at Eastern Wyoming College is shown in 2016.

 Eastern Wyoming College

Several parts of Eastern Wyoming College's campus have been temporarily closed for deep cleaning after a visitor to campus later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a message posted to the Torrington college's website Thursday, several cosmetology and cosmetology-adjacent facilities will be closed for deep cleaning and will be reopened 24 hours after that process is complete. A student who was accompanied by the visitor has been exposed, and the college is working on contacting those who were in proximity to that student, spokeswoman Tami Afdahl said in an email.

"EWC does require that all students, employees and visitors wear masks in all EWC facilities," she wrote. "The visitor was accompanying a student while the student was on campus preparing for the start of the semester. Our semester began on Monday, August 24th."

The incident is the latest school-related incident in Wyoming as students of all levels return to school. Last week, a Torrington High School student tested positive for the virus after attending school, within days of classes beginning again there.

A Worland elementary school had its reopening delayed after two staff members tested positive and 10 more were placed in quarantine. Dozens of students and staff members at the University of Wyoming have tested positive, though the vast majority live off campus; classes there will begin in-person for some students at the beginning of September.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

