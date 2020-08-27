Parts of Eastern Wyoming College closed after campus visitor tests positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several parts of Eastern Wyoming College's campus have been temporarily closed for deep cleaning after a visitor to campus later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to a message posted to the Torrington college's website Thursday, several cosmetology and cosmetology-adjacent facilities will be closed for deep cleaning and will be reopened 24 hours after that process is complete. A student who was accompanied by the visitor has been exposed, and the college is working on contacting those who were in proximity to that student, spokeswoman Tami Afdahl said in an email.

"EWC does require that all students, employees and visitors wear masks in all EWC facilities," she wrote. "The visitor was accompanying a student while the student was on campus preparing for the start of the semester. Our semester began on Monday, August 24th."

The incident is the latest school-related incident in Wyoming as students of all levels return to school. Last week, a Torrington High School student tested positive for the virus after attending school, within days of classes beginning again there.