People with certain health conditions can now pre-register for vaccine in most Wyoming counties

With federal vaccine programs factored in, the health department estimates more than 90,000 residents have received a first vaccine dose. That’s roughly 15% of the state’s population. About 7% of the state is fully vaccinated with both doses.

President Joe Biden and federal health officials now estimate vaccines will be widespread by the end of July, and most U.S. residents who want an inoculation will be able to get one by that time. But local officials say it's unclear exactly when supply will pick up.

Residents who fall into a priority category should contact their local health department before scheduling a vaccine appointment, because each county is moving through their residents at different speeds.

Last week’s winter storms that affected much of the southern U.S. have also delayed vaccine shipments to the state, but those delayed doses are expected to be delivered this week.