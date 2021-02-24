People with certain health conditions can now pre-register for vaccine in most Wyoming counties

Wyomingites between 16 and 65 years old with certain health conditions can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Wednesday.
“As the pandemic has continued we have seen that people with certain health challenges are clearly more likely to become severely ill when they are infected with COVID-19,” state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in the release. “These vaccines can help protect these individuals.”
Residents 65 years or older, and caregivers of people with certain health conditions can also pre-register, though many counties are already vaccinating residents 65 years or older.
The following health conditions qualify an individual or their caregiver for vaccination: a current cancer diagnosis, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (including emphysema, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and chronic bronchitis), solid organ transplant, sickle cell disease, down syndrome and pregnancy. The health department recommends pregnant women consult with their doctors before getting the COVID-19 vaccine, however.
While vaccine supply is still limited across the U.S., Wyoming is moving through its allocated doses faster than most other states. The state has given more than 81,000 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — more than 85% of the first doses available in the state.
With federal vaccine programs factored in, the health department estimates more than 90,000 residents have received a first vaccine dose. That’s roughly 15% of the state’s population. About 7% of the state is fully vaccinated with both doses.
President Joe Biden and federal health officials now estimate vaccines will be widespread by the end of July, and most U.S. residents who want an inoculation will be able to get one by that time. But local officials say it's unclear exactly when supply will pick up.
Residents who fall into a priority category should contact their local health department before scheduling a vaccine appointment, because each county is moving through their residents at different speeds.
Last week’s winter storms that affected much of the southern U.S. have also delayed vaccine shipments to the state, but those delayed doses are expected to be delivered this week.
“It’s very important for people to understand counties are moving through the priority groups at different paces based on the number of people in each group and uptake at the county level,” state health department official Angie Van Houten said in the release. “This means there are differences in progress and availability based on where you live.”
Residents who qualify can pre-register for an appointment through the Wyoming Department of Health website. Those without access to the internet can call the vaccine hotline at 800-438-5795.
Photos: The COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Wyoming
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine
Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes