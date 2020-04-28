Physicians in independent clinics also facing hardships from coronavirus

As hospitals bleed money because of coronavirus preparations, small clinics say they, too, are suffering from the limitations the pandemic has placed upon their practices.
“So the upshot: a lot less business,” said Dr. David Wheeler, who runs a neurology clinic in Casper and is the president of the Wyoming Medical Society. “The business that we can do is important, but it doesn’t generate revenue sufficient to cover overhead, in part because we rely on other procedures, and it’s hard to fill up clinics.”
The medical society surveyed primary care providers across the state in recent weeks to gauge how the pandemic was affecting their businesses. Seventy percent reported an increase in cancellations, and 62 percent said “they are currently experiencing or anticipating cash flow issues.”
The drop in business is widespread across the medical field. Fewer people are going to the emergency room or being admitted to the hospital. Outpatient care is down at several Wyoming facilities, and the suspension of moneymaking elective procedures has slashed hospitals’ revenues here to steep extents. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, for instance, said last week that it was projecting a $10 million loss for April alone.
Nor is this problem isolated to Wyoming. According to a study published by the Commonwealth Fund, a national health care think tank, visits to clinics dropped nearly 60 percent between mid-March and mid-April. In the Mountain West, where the drop was the least precipitous, visits were still 45 percent below what they were before the pandemic hit.
That same study found that while telehealth visits were up, they hadn’t nearly made up for the national decline of in-person visits. Declines were across disciplines, with ophthalmology experiencing a nearly 80 percent decline in business at the most extreme end and behavioral health clinics dropping 30 percent on the low end.
Many have moved away from seeing patients in-person and transitioned into a near-total telehealth model. Wyoming Health Medical Group, the clinical subsidiary to Wyoming Medical Center, transitioned most of its patients to telemedicine — video or phone call appointments. Needed in-person visits are still allowed, and emergency rooms remain open.
But Wheeler said that not only is it harder to get people to make use of telehealth in the same way they did office visits, but the procedures that really help keep clinics like his afloat are halted for the time being. In Wheeler’s office, for instance, there are a number of procedures to test patients for neurological disorders. Those are more lucrative for providers than a standard office visit, and their suspension — necessitated by the closure of the office — has taken a bite out of Wheeler’s business.
“I laid off about 30 percent of my employees right at the start,” he said.
He was able to access small business loans made available from the federal government, allowing him to hire back some of his staff; the loan “is sufficient to cover operating expenses for about six weeks.” He said he’s received other federal funds via stimulus efforts, and more money should be coming soon.
“My impression is that the feds have paid enough attention to this problem and realized what a bad thing it would be if a lot of physician practices and small hospitals fail,” Wheeler said. “They’ve probably done enough to keep us going. It was very scary going into it. I reached out to my landlord and my bank and got all kinds of one- or two-months forgivenesses. Without the bailout money, there was no way we would be able to keep up with that stuff, and it would’ve been a big snowball of debt that would’ve drowned us.”
Dr. Matthew Mitchell, an orthopedic surgeon in Casper, said his group was still not doing elective procedures that have been suspended across the country to preserve protective gear needed for health care workers treating potential coronavirus patients.
He said Casper Orthopedics had also gotten loan money but that “most of us are taking limited salary to keep employees on our payroll.”
Relief is certainly coming for hospitals — tens of billions of dollars is set to be dished out to struggling facilities across the country, including many in Wyoming. Wheeler said that bailout money should keep practices in Wyoming afloat but that even when things return to normal, the recovery will be slow.
That’s because of the lag time between procedure and payment. If a person goes into Wheeler’s clinic for an EEG — a test that monitors brain activity — payment may not come from that person or their insurer for weeks. As Gov. Mark Gordon has said himself on a larger scale, any return to a semblance of normalcy after the worst of the pandemic passes will not be a “light switch.”
