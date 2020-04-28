Physicians in independent clinics also facing hardships from coronavirus

“My impression is that the feds have paid enough attention to this problem and realized what a bad thing it would be if a lot of physician practices and small hospitals fail,” Wheeler said. “They’ve probably done enough to keep us going. It was very scary going into it. I reached out to my landlord and my bank and got all kinds of one- or two-months forgivenesses. Without the bailout money, there was no way we would be able to keep up with that stuff, and it would’ve been a big snowball of debt that would’ve drowned us.”

Dr. Matthew Mitchell, an orthopedic surgeon in Casper, said his group was still not doing elective procedures that have been suspended across the country to preserve protective gear needed for health care workers treating potential coronavirus patients.

He said Casper Orthopedics had also gotten loan money but that “most of us are taking limited salary to keep employees on our payroll.”

Relief is certainly coming for hospitals — tens of billions of dollars is set to be dished out to struggling facilities across the country, including many in Wyoming. Wheeler said that bailout money should keep practices in Wyoming afloat but that even when things return to normal, the recovery will be slow.