Platte, Niobrara counties receive OK to have church services; Lincoln County opens up restaurants

Church and religious services can start back up in Platte and Niobrara counties, while restaurants in Lincoln County can begin serving patrons again as part of a wave of coronavirus-related restriction changes across Wyoming.

The three counties all applied for variances — tweaks from statewide orders mandating closures and other measures — and the requests were approved by state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in recent days. Last week, Harrist loosened restrictions on gyms, tattoo parlors and other publicly accessible businesses, while allowing counties to customize their own orders to fit their needs.

As of Monday morning, six counties had applied for variances. Only one, Teton County, had asked for more stringent requirements — that gyms and tattoo parlors remain closed through mid-May.

Lincoln County, which has six confirmed and three probable cases, has received the widest latitude thus far. Its approved order allows for in-person dining, albeit with social distancing, hygiene and face-covering requirements.

As of Friday, "there have been 0 patients admitted to Star Valley Medical Center in Afton, Wyoming and 0 patients admitted in South Lincoln Medical Center in Kemmerer, Wyoming for treatment of COVID-19," Lincoln County health officer Dr. G. Christopher Krell wrote in his request.