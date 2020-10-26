Possibility of mask mandate in Laramie County raises questions over enforcement

“It may be a matter of briefing all of our officers that, ‘Hey, if you get a complaint, here’s how we want you to handle it,’” the undersheriff said.

The approach sounded similar to how the Cheyenne Police Department might handle such incidents. Chief Brian Kozak said his officers wouldn’t be “out looking for people who aren’t wearing masks” if a mandate is in place, but they would be ready to assist the local health department, as needed.

“I’m going to guess the order would not apply to people walking down the street,” Kozak said. “I’m sure the order would be more toward the business side of things — people in enclosed spaces, things like that — and we would leave it up to the business owner to enforce those rules.”

“Our primary job is preventing and reducing crime,” the police chief added. “We’re pretty busy at that, so I doubt we would have a lot of time to put our focus on masks. But we certainly would help the health department if they had problems with a certain business.”

The level of opposition to a mask mandate in Laramie County could also be a factor in how enforcement works. In initial results from a survey of local business managers and employees, 54% of respondents said they were against a county-level mask mandate, while 46% were in favor of it.