Powell bar not following Wyoming's 10 p.m. curfew

Speaking Friday afternoon, Andrews said he hoped officers would not return to The Red Zone that night.

“I don’t think it’s gonna be pretty for them, because I think we’re gonna have a whole lot of angry people here,” he said. “If they want to write a ticket, they can write a ticket,” Andrews added. “If they’re smart, and they just realize that we have good legal standing, then they’ll just go on about their way.”

Police ultimately did not return Friday or Saturday, although The Red Zone has been generally staying open until midnight and closing at 10 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.

Park County Public Health Nurse Manager Bill Crampton said The Red Zone is trying to “get around” the 10 p.m. curfew.

However, even before Friday’s incident, Park County Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin had prepared a variance that would allow the county’s bars and restaurants to stay open until midnight.

“We’re trying,” Crampton said Friday, adding, “the last thing I think we should be doing is continuing to close businesses. We’re killing ourselves.”