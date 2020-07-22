Public weighs in on Wyoming Medical Center's future

Natrona County Commission Chair Rob Hendry led Wednesday’s meeting and encouraged public participation throughout. At the beginning of the meeting, he told residents the commissioners would rely on their feedback to make a decision about the deal.

Fewer than 10 residents spoke during the public feedback portion of the meeting, but those who did had mixed feelings on the hospital’s future. None were expressly against the proposal, though several hoped for clarification on the details.

Former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin was the first to speak on the issue. She went through the various members of her family who had been born at WMC, those who had been treated there and those who died there. She referenced her late husband, Fritz Cubin, who died in 2010.

She credits the medical center with giving him 10 more years of life.

She worried about the pace of the agreement and asked that the commission take its time processing the deal, urging the body not to be “pressured by artificial deadlines.”

“The Wyoming Medical Center belongs to us, the people of Natrona County,” Cubin told the commission. “I ask that you always keep that in mind as you go through these deliberations.”