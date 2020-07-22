Public weighs in on Wyoming Medical Center's future

Wednesday evening, the public had its first opportunity to comment on and ask questions about the potential $200 million acquisition of Wyoming Medical Center by Arizona-based Banner Health.
The opportunity came in the form of a public meeting hosted by the Natrona County Commissioners, which representatives for WMC and Banner Health also attended. It was the first of two public meetings meant to gather public input on a proposal that has been in the works since at least January.
In potential deal, Banner Health would purchase WMC’s land, equipment and facilities from the county — which owns those assets — for $157 million. Banner would also absorb the $50 million in debt the hospital amassed to build its West Tower and purchase Mountain View Regional.
Natrona County would keep $120 million of the $157 million Banner would pay in the deal. The remaining roughly $37 million would be a one-time payment to the hospital’s foundation. The foundation will be private and focused solely on improving health care in Natrona County, according to WMC CEO Michele Chulick. She said none of the foundation money will leave Wyoming or be used by Banner Health for anything other than improving health care here.
Under the proposed agreement, the medical center would keep its name and all staff would keep their titles, current pay and benefits for the next year. After that, the hospital would rebrand with Banner Health.
Natrona County Commission Chair Rob Hendry led Wednesday’s meeting and encouraged public participation throughout. At the beginning of the meeting, he told residents the commissioners would rely on their feedback to make a decision about the deal.
Fewer than 10 residents spoke during the public feedback portion of the meeting, but those who did had mixed feelings on the hospital’s future. None were expressly against the proposal, though several hoped for clarification on the details.
Former U.S. Rep. Barbara Cubin was the first to speak on the issue. She went through the various members of her family who had been born at WMC, those who had been treated there and those who died there. She referenced her late husband, Fritz Cubin, who died in 2010.
She credits the medical center with giving him 10 more years of life.
She worried about the pace of the agreement and asked that the commission take its time processing the deal, urging the body not to be “pressured by artificial deadlines.”
“The Wyoming Medical Center belongs to us, the people of Natrona County,” Cubin told the commission. “I ask that you always keep that in mind as you go through these deliberations.”
Cubin didn’t outright disagree with the hospital merger, but shared a list of questions and concerns, ranging from whether the same doctors would remain at the hospital under Banner to whether the medical center would retain its status as a level-II trauma center.
Banner’s chief legal officer, David Bixby, said Banner Health was committed both to retaining the hospital’s current staff and its trauma center designation. Indeed, maintaining WMC's level-II trauma center status is enshrined in the agreement with Natrona County.
If Banner violated that agreement, County Attorney Eric Nelson said, the county would have legal ground to act.
But moreover, Bixby said, Banner wants to maintain the hospital’s existing services, while expanding what can be offered locally “so that no one, if we can at all help it, has to leave Casper to get the best health care available.”
This has been Banner and WMC’s repeated promise regarding the acquisition — to invest in and expand access to health care in Casper.
Jessica Oden, chair of the WMC Board of Directors, said Wednesday “much will remain the same” at the hospital, including the staff and services being offered. She said the hospital hopes to expand a variety of services as well, including telehealth access.
Multiple residents who spoke to the commission on Wednesday were hopeful about those expanded services.
Local Methodist pastor and mental health advocate Dan Odell and Carl Harris, CEO of Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming, both spoke on the importance of better local access to specialized health care.
Odell is the CEO of Iris Clubhouse, which works with adults with mental illnesses. He said most of his congregation and many Iris Clubhouse members are low income. One Iris Clubhouse members had COVID-19 earlier this year and had to make two separate trips to Denver for treatment on their own dime, he said.
He said better specialized care in Casper would save those families needed resources.
Harris, too, stressed the need for expanded health care access in central Wyoming. He said Community Health Centers of Central Wyoming refers more than 4,000 patients to WMC each year because his outpatient clinic doesn’t have the ability to treat severe illness.
He said because of this, additional services at WMC would be “invaluable” to the community.
At the meeting’s conclusion, Nelson told residents: “the devil is in the details, but not all the details are done.”
Indeed, before a sale is final, the hospital’s Board of Directors and the Board of County Commissioners will need to approve it. The commissioners have repeatedly stressed their desire for a public process and have scheduled a second public meeting for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Natrona County Courthouse.
That meeting will function exactly as Wednesday’s meeting did: face masks and social distancing will be required and each member of the public will have three minutes to speak to the commission and ask questions.
After that meeting, the WMC board and the Board of County Commissioners each will vote on the agreement, though when those votes will take place is yet to be determined.
