Rapid increase of BA.2 might halt one type of COVID treatment in Wyoming

The omicron subvariant BA.2 now constitutes over half of COVID-19 cases in the region that includes Wyoming. That means the U.S. Food and Drug Administration might deauthorize the COVID treatment sotrovimab for the state.

The World Health Organization highlighted the omicron subvariant BA.2 as a subvariant of concern in a February statement.

According to the World Health Organization, initial data suggests that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, the other most common omicron subvariant. But the difference in transmissibility seems to be “much smaller” than that between BA.1 and the earlier delta variant.

There were 17 sequenced BA.2 cases in Wyoming as of Saturday. But Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said variant sequencing takes some time. There are likely more BA.2 cases out there than the number of cases that have been sequenced.

That’s why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates for variant prevalence are important, she said.

The omicron BA.2 variant now makes up 52.7% of cases in the CDC region 8, according to data collected through the week ending Saturday. Region 8 includes Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Colorado.

The proportion of BA.2 cases in the same region was 21% early last week.

But COVID cases overall in Wyoming continue to decline even as the proportion of BA.2 cases is increasing.

There were 60 confirmed active COVID cases in Wyoming as of the health department’s latest update Thursday. In comparison, the health department reported 267 active cases on March 3 and a high of 5,792 active cases in late January. There were 12 COVID hospitalizations in Wyoming as of Friday, down by 31 from a month prior.

Even so, the FDA will likely deauthorize the monoclonal antibody treatment sotrovimab for Wyoming as it has already done in other states. Deti said, however, that it’s unclear when the FDA will make such a determination.

Sotrovimab is used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID after an individual has already tested positive, according to the FDA. Only non-hospitalized adults and children 12 years or older who are at risk of progressing to severe illness can use the treatment. It’s an intravenous infusion that has to be administered within 10 days of symptom onset. Although sotrovimab still has emergency use authorization in some areas, it’s not FDA approved.

The treatment appears to be ineffective against BA.2, so the FDA rescinded sotrovimab’s emergency use authorization in states where over half the cases come from the subvariant.

According to the latest FDA update, sotrovimab is deauthorized in most of the Northeast, Midwest and U.S. territories. The proportion of BA.2 cases is rapidly increasing in the West. None of the West Coast states have authorization to administer sotrovimab, including Alaska. Wyoming’s neighbor Idaho no longer offers the treatment.

Even though sotrovimab is still authorized in Wyoming, Deti said the health department will send information to providers updating them on the prevalence of BA.2 so they are aware and can consider the risks, in light of the current situation, of administering the treatment.

If the FDA deauthorizes sotrovimab, Wyoming will no longer receive the treatment from the federal government. But providers would continue to store the treatment in case it’s found to be effective against a future dominant variant.

“It’s also possible that in the future we’ll find this treatment to be effective with future variants,” Deti said. “It’s something that will be monitored on an ongoing basis.”

Wyoming went through this process when the FDA announced earlier this year that the monoclonal antibody treatments REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) as well as bamlanivimab and etesevimab, which are administered together, were not effective against omicron.

Another monoclonal antibody treatment, bebtelovimab, is currently available in Wyoming and has been shown to be effective against omicron BA.2.

There are also several other non-monoclonal antibody treatments in Wyoming.

The COVID pills paxlovid and molnupiravir has been available in Wyoming for some time, although molnupiravir is less effective against BA.2.

Remdesivir, an antiviral medication that is administered via IV infusions over three consecutive days, has been shown to prevent severe disease in people who have tested positive for COVID.

The Wyoming Department of Health is trying to increase the availability of these treatments.

Deti said the department is working to sign up additional providers who can order and receive the treatments at locations such as long-term care facilities and federally qualified health centers. It has also identified some providers for a “test-to-treat” program, which is meant to provide patients access to testing and medications in the same visit.

