Record number of COVID-19 cases announced in Wyoming

The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by a record 1,262 on Monday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,251 (also a record) and the number of probable cases rising by 11, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update.
There are new confirmed cases in Albany (98), Big Horn (19), Campbell (77), Carbon (34), Converse (18), Crook (three), Fremont (120), Goshen (33), Hot Springs (13), Johnson (11), Laramie (238), Lincoln (17), Natrona (190), Niobrara (nine), Park (30), Platte (six), Sheridan (79), Sublette (15), Sweetwater (126), Teton (61), Uinta (44) and Washakie (10) counties.
There are more than 10,000 active confirmed cases in the state now for the first time.
Six hundred forty-five new coronavirus recoveries were also announced: 607 confirmed and 38 probable.
Numbers to know
Active cases: 10,280 (11,777 including probable cases)
Hospitalized patients: 224 (up five from Friday)
Deaths: 202 (26 this week, 115 this month)
Total cases: 29,431 (25,560 confirmed, 3,871 probable)
Total recoveries: 17,452 (15,078 confirmed, 2,374 probable)
Total tests: 361,668 (155,135 people have been tested)
Are we trending up or down?
The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 731.7 per day. That number is up 45 from a day ago, up 130.3 from a week ago and up 513.9 from a month ago.
The state's 10-day average in total cases is 809 per day. That number is up 40 from a day ago, up 130.2 from a week ago and up 550.9 from a month ago.
The state's number of confirmed active cases is 10,280. That number is up 618 from a day ago, up 1,609 from a week ago and up 7,710 from a month ago.
The state's number of total active cases is 11,777. That number is up 591 from a day ago, up 1,632 from a week ago and up 8,657 from a month ago.
Where are the cases coming from?
Laramie (1,240), Natrona (1,238) and Fremont (726) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.
Niobrara (69.8%), Hot Springs (50.4%) and Goshen (43.3%) counties have had the highest percentage of their confirmed cases come from the past 10 days.
How do we compare nationally?
Total cases: sixth fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Cases per 100,000 residents: 13th most (second most in the last seven days)
Deaths: third fewest (seventh fewest in the last seven days)
Deaths per 100,000 residents: seventh fewest (13th most in the last seven days)
All national numbers according to the New York Times, which includes probable counts where they exist.
Cumulative cases in Wyoming by county (probable in parentheses)
- Albany: 2,728 (230)
- Big Horn: 403 (44)
- Campbell: 2,426 (205)
- Carbon: 578 (50)
- Converse: 376 (192)
- Crook: 263 (21)
- Fremont: 2,719 (357)
- Goshen: 534 (53)
- Hot Springs: 127 (11)
- Johnson: 194 (86)
- Laramie: 3,738 (685)
- Lincoln: 521 (79)
- Natrona: 3,693 (754)
- Niobrara: 43 (62)
- Park: 1,085 (114)
- Platte: 195 (103)
- Sheridan: 1,462 (289)
- Sublette: 287 (96)
- Sweetwater: 1,473 (75)
- Teton: 1,385 (48)
- Uinta: 752 (198)
- Washakie: 269 (56)
- Weston: 309 (63)
Deaths in Wyoming by county
- Natrona: 45
- Fremont: 27
- Laramie: 21
- Big Horn: 12
- Campbell: 10
- Sheridan: 10
- Albany: 9
- Goshen: 8
- Carbon: 7
- Washakie: 7
- Converse: 6
- Lincoln: 6
- Park: 6
- Platte: 6
- Sweetwater: 6
- Crook: 4
- Johnson: 4
- Uinta: 4
- Teton: 2
- Sublette: 1
- Weston: 1
Definitions
- Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed cases with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
- A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours AND at least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
- Total cases are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable cases. Total recoveries are determined by adding together the number of confirmed and probable recoveries.
- Confirmed active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and confirmed recoveries from the number of confirmed cases. Total active cases are determined by subtracting the number of deaths and total recoveries from the number of total cases.
Health Department data
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.