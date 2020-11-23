Record number of COVID-19 cases announced in Wyoming

Total tests: 361,668 (155,135 people have been tested)

Are we trending up or down?

The state's 10-day average in confirmed cases is 731.7 per day. That number is up 45 from a day ago, up 130.3 from a week ago and up 513.9 from a month ago.

The state's 10-day average in total cases is 809 per day. That number is up 40 from a day ago, up 130.2 from a week ago and up 550.9 from a month ago.

The state's number of confirmed active cases is 10,280. That number is up 618 from a day ago, up 1,609 from a week ago and up 7,710 from a month ago.

The state's number of total active cases is 11,777. That number is up 591 from a day ago, up 1,632 from a week ago and up 8,657 from a month ago.

Where are the cases coming from?

Laramie (1,240), Natrona (1,238) and Fremont (726) counties have had the most confirmed cases over the past 10 days.