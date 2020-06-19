Recorded coronavirus cases in Wyoming growing at highest rate yet

After coronavirus cases plateaued in Wyoming throughout the last months of spring, the state has seen a spike in the weeks leading up to the first day of summer.
In fact, recorded cases here are currently growing at a rate that Wyoming hasn't yet experienced since the virus first was detected March 11 in Sheridan County.
On Wednesday, the state hit its highest 10-day average yet for confirmed cases with 15 per day. (In other words, on Wednesday and the nine days before it, 150 new cases were confirmed.) Thursday, the state set a new high water mark, having averaged 15.8 cases per day over the last 10 days.
The highest 10-day averages before this week — by far — came in early April, when the state's 10-day average hovered between 12.9 and 14.4 cases per day over the course of a week. Since mid-April, the state's 10-day average had only crested above 10 daily cases five times.
While the state has also gained the capacity to test at a higher rate, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said earlier this week that the recent growth cannot solely be written off as a product of testing.
"That (testing) number of course has increased since the start of the outbreak, which is very important for us to be able to detect cases so we can implement control measures like isolation and quarantine," she said Tuesday in a news conference with Gov. Mark Gordon. "But the increased number of cases that we're detecting is a result (of) transmission within our communities and (an) increased number of cases as well. So we can't use just increased amounts of testing as an explanation for all of the cases that we are detecting."
Wyoming's average case counts this month have been significantly higher than any other month since the coronavirus was first detected here. In June, the state has averaged 11.8 confirmed cases per day. The state had averaged 3.9, 9.8 and 9 confirmed cases per day in March, April and May, respectively.
That spike prompted Gordon at Tuesday's press conference to stress the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks.
“I’m a cowboy by background and I know when grass is clean and horses are fresh, we all want to run out in the pasture and buck,” he said. “This is a time when we do not want to run away. This is a time when we want to mind our P’s and Q’s.”
(Note: While April has the highest number of total cases per day in this infographic, that number is likely skewed by the state Health Department announcing 73 probable cases on the day that category debuted. Since then, no single-day total has reached even half that amount.)
The most severe uptick has come in Uinta County, where officials have tied the spike to Memorial Day activities. Since June 8, two weeks after Memorial Day, the state has averaged 15.6 confirmed cases per day. (The incubation period for the virus is believed to be two weeks.)
Over the past week, Uinta County's numbers alone have grown at a higher rate than the entire state's did in mid-April. (The county has confirmed 76 cases in the past 10 days; during one 10-day stretch in April, the state added just 55.) According to New York Times data, Uinta County currently ranks 55th among all U.S. counties in recent cases per resident.
As of Friday morning, Uinta County had confirmed 98 cases. At the beginning of the month, it had nine.
On Thursday, the state Health Department announced 30 new coronavirus cases — 22 confirmed and eight probable. (The department defines a probable case as a situation in which an untested person has been identified as a close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case and has also developed COVID-19 symptoms within two weeks.) Those 30 cases are the most announced in a single day with the exception of April 8, when the state first began providing probable numbers, resulting in a jump from zero to 73 in that category.
Wyoming isn't the only state whose cases have been on the rise. The Times lists Wyoming as one of 20 states that have seen "growth in newly reported cases over the last 14 days."
The state has not yet seen a commensurate spike in recoveries announced. Wyoming has averaged 8.2 confirmed recoveries per day over the last 10 days, which is more than four daily recoveries below the state's highest average (12.7 on June 2). However, seeing as the Wyoming Department of Health considers a patient as fully recovered "when there is resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms" and seven days have passed since the symptoms appeared, it makes sense that a corresponding spike in recoveries would take time.
Overall, more than three-fourths of Wyoming coronavirus patients have fully recovered, and less than 2 percent of confirmed patients have died of COVID-19 — 88.9 percent of whom had underlying conditions.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.