Recorded coronavirus cases in Wyoming growing at highest rate yet

After coronavirus cases plateaued in Wyoming throughout the last months of spring, the state has seen a spike in the weeks leading up to the first day of summer.

In fact, recorded cases here are currently growing at a rate that Wyoming hasn't yet experienced since the virus first was detected March 11 in Sheridan County.

On Wednesday, the state hit its highest 10-day average yet for confirmed cases with 15 per day. (In other words, on Wednesday and the nine days before it, 150 new cases were confirmed.) Thursday, the state set a new high water mark, having averaged 15.8 cases per day over the last 10 days.

The highest 10-day averages before this week — by far — came in early April, when the state's 10-day average hovered between 12.9 and 14.4 cases per day over the course of a week. Since mid-April, the state's 10-day average had only crested above 10 daily cases five times.

While the state has also gained the capacity to test at a higher rate, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said earlier this week that the recent growth cannot solely be written off as a product of testing.