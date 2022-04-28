Report highlights Wyoming health disparities

Teton was ranked the healthiest county and Fremont the least healthy county in Wyoming, based on data in the newest report from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.

The rankings look at two main components: health factors and health outcomes. Health factors — like education, air and water quality, access to care and tobacco use — are things that can be changed to improve health. Health outcomes — the length and quality of life — represent the health of a county right now.

The outcomes aren’t all that surprising; Teton County has the greatest number of billionaires per capita out of any county in the nation. With that much money floating around comes better access to doctors, therapists, quality food and other resources to improve health. On the other hand, the study estimates that about 22% of people in Fremont County were uninsured in 2019, with a trend that was neither improving nor getting worse. There was an average patient to primary care physician ratio of about 1,150 to one and an average patient to mental health provider ratio of about 410 to one.

In comparison, about 17% of Teton County residents were uninsured in 2019, with a trend — while improving — that was still worse than the national average. In the same year, there were about 870 patients to every primary care physician and one mental health provider for every 180 patients.

Niobrara, Big Horn, Carbon, Natrona and Platte counties ranked in the bottom quarter along with Fremont County for health factors, while Albany, Park, Sheridan, Laramie and Crook counties joined Teton County in the top quarter.

Those rankings were a little different for health outcomes — the overall quality and length of life. Park, Sheridan, Weston, Johnson and Albany counties were in the top quarter for the best health outcomes, with Teton County still ranked No. 1. Fremont County was still at the bottom, followed by Hot Springs, Uinta, Platte, Carbon and Sweetwater counties.

Childcare cost burdens in Wyoming counties ranged between 19% to 36% of household incomes, which is a little worse than the national average. There isn’t a single county in the nation, however, that meets the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ 7% of household income benchmark for affordable childcare, according to the report.

Incomes vary by race and ethnicity across Wyoming, with a median income of $50,458 for American Indian & Alaska Native households to $69,917 for Asian households.

Overall, the data shows that Wyoming has a larger number of premature deaths, low birth weights, tobacco users, alcohol-impaired driving deaths and teen births compared to the national average. It also has a higher primary care physician to patient ratio and a greater percent of people who are uninsured.

But outcomes were better in Wyoming compared to national averages for the number of poor physical and mental health days Wyomingites experience, and there were also fewer preventable hospital stays. A greater proportion of residents — 94% — finished high school compared to the national average of 89%, and the unemployment rate in the state is about 2.3% lower than national rates.

