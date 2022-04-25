Report: More Americans were exposed to unhealthy air compared to data from last year

The 2022 State of the Air report from the American Lung Association found that Americans were exposed to more days of unhealthy air quality than ever before in the report’s two decade history.

The report presents data on fine particle and ozone pollution collected between 2018 and 2020. Fine particles and ozone are two of the most widespread and harmful air pollutants, according to the report. Particle pollution is a mix of solids and liquids in the air. It can come from sources like factories, power plants, vehicles and wildfires. Ozone is a gas that forms when other pollutants, typically nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds, mix together through chemical reactions.

Transition to electric vehicles could have 'tremendous' health benefits, report says Transitioning to zero-emission vehicles and renewable energy resources could generate $900 million in health benefits by 2050 for Wyoming, according to a new report.

These pollutants can increase the risk of premature birth, impair cognitive function and cause or worsen lung and heart disease, among other negative health consequences.

Cheyenne was the cleanest city in the nation for year-round particle pollution and the 10th cleanest for ozone pollution, the report found. Casper ranked 6th in the nation for year-round particle pollution. No cities in Wyoming were listed among the most polluted cities in the U.S.

Sublette County again had an “F” grade for ozone pollution. The county did better for particle pollution, receiving a “B” grade.

According to the report, there were 1,482 Sublette residents between 2018 and 2020 with some kind of lung disease, making them more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution. There were also 91 residents of the county who were pregnant at some point in the same time period and another 717 with cardiovascular disease, groups that are also at greater risk from air pollutants. There are 9,856 residents total in Sublette County.

Teton County fared the worst for particle pollution, receiving an “F” grade. The county scored a “B” for the number of high ozone days.

Between 2018 and 2020, there were 3,460 Teton County residents with some form of lung disease out of a total population of 23,497. Another 275 residents were pregnant, and 1,208 residents had cardiovascular disease.

Albany, Converse, Fremont, Sweetwater and Uinta counties all received a “C” grade on the report for high ozone days. Laramie County received a “D” grade for particle pollution level, while Albany, Fremont, Natrona and Park counties all received a “C” grade for the same category.

Ten counties do not collect or have incomplete data on ozone pollution. Twelve counties do not collect data on particle pollution.

Overall, the report found that 2.1 million more people were exposed to unhealthy air and almost 9 million more people were affected by short-term spikes in particle pollution compared to data from last year’s report.

