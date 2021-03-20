Rescuers take advantage of mental health services during tragic year

“There’s impact on family, too. It’s not just the rescuers,” he said. “The team has done a lot to reach out to our families and make them feel part of the team and appreciated and supported.”

If you sprain your ankle on a hike, you’re probably going to go home and take care of it, maybe with ice, rest and a splint or wrap. You might stay off it for a few days until the pain goes away; you might ease back into activity.

With stress, many people don’t treat it the same way. They might ignore it, telling themselves that they’ll get over it.

“Nobody wants to feel like they need help or they’re weak,” Pfeil said.

That’s a common sentiment in military, law enforcement and rescue professional circles. Not handling stress could be taken as evidence someone isn’t up to the task, so rather than address it early, people have a tendency to suppress their symptoms.

“We have a tremendous barrier around the fear that admitting that you’re stress affected means you’re not fit for duty,” said Laura McGladrey, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who works with agencies around the Mountain West.