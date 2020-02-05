Risk of coronavirus in Wyoming remains low as disease spreads elsewhere

There are still no reported or suspected cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, state Department of Health said Tuesday, and the risk to Wyomingites is low.

The virus, which is a respiratory illness, is part of a broader family of similar viral illnesses that include SARS and MERS, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The coronavirus was first detected in Wuah, China, and has most intensely affected that area. It has spread to other parts of the globe, and as of Monday, there have been 11 confirmed cases in the US. Nearly 170 suspected cases in the United States tested negative, and an additional 82 cases are pending diagnoses.

No state neighboring Wyoming has a confirmed case.

“However, because the outbreak situation is rapidly changing we will continue to track developments and provide updates," said Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's health officer and an epidemiologist.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She added that coronavirus "is a new virus and new viruses need special attention."

The Health Department and CDC said that the virus was linked with a seafood and animal market in Wuhan and that early patients had a link to the market.