Rural ambulance services are struggling. Wyoming is trying to find an answer.

What is it like to respond to an emergency medical call during the pandemic?

At the Sweetwater Medics Ambulance Service in Sweetwater County, it takes about an hour to disinfect the ambulance, which has to be ready to go for the next call. When a call comes in, a staff member has to screen the patient for COVID-19 symptoms, and if there is enough reason to believe the patient might have COVID, the call is flagged and the responders get dressed up in their personal protection equipment — N95 mask, an apron or suit to keep contaminants off their clothes. Some places have even required showers. The responders try to get a mask on the patient when they arrive, and if needed they alert the hospital, which takes a separate set of precautions.

“One call could put us out of service for three hours,” Sweetwater Medics Director Ron Gatti said. Before the pandemic, an average call would take about 30 minutes.

“On a monthly basis, our call volumes kind of stayed the same, but it was totally different in that every call required so much more work,” Gatti said.

The pandemic has strained a system that was already strained.

“We were slammed during COVID,” said Darin Yates, the city of Torrington's emergency medical services executive director.

Yates said Goshen County used to be “saturated” with ambulances. But that has changed over the years. The town of Yoder shut down its emergency medical services permanently, partly because of staff shortages, and the ambulance at the town of Fort Laramie is out of service currently. To make up for these holes, ambulances from Torrington now cover the town of Yoder and often have to drive clear north of the town of Fort Laramie to assist on calls, a distance of more than 30 miles that takes about 40 minutes to traverse.

“We’re expected to do more with less,” said Scott Kitchner, fire chief of Sweetwater County District No. 1.

It’s a nationwide problem, particularly for rural communities. Almost a third of emergency medical services agencies across the nation are at risk of shutting down because they can’t cover operating costs, a 2018 report from the National Rural Health Association found. And expenses are higher for rural services because ambulances need to be ready even though there are lower call volumes and therefore less income to cover those costs.

These challenges prompted Gov. Mark Gordon’s original $20 million funding request to the Legislature. The Legislature ended up approving $15 million. Of that, $5 million will help stabilize existing emergency medical services. With the remaining $10 million, the Wyoming Department of Health and Gordon’s Health Task Force hope to improve the availability of emergency medical services in Wyoming through a three-year pilot project that’s meant to test out possible solutions. The project will look at a variety of challenges for emergency medical services — two big ones being the lack of staffing and money.

“Staffing is always an issue,” Yates said.

Torrington’s emergency medical services generally don’t have trouble finding people with an interest in joining the staff, he said. But most of the positions are part-time, and the center doesn’t have the capacity to give people the full-time positions they want even though it could use more help.

Torrington owns and finances its emergency medical services, and Yates said all emergency medical services positions in the city are paid. But many of these services in Wyoming are partly volunteer-run. Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said in an email to the Star-Tribune that in Wyoming, an estimated 44% of ground-based 911 emergency medical service providers — individual people like emergency medical technicians and paramedics — are volunteers.

But the number of volunteers is declining, said Wyoming Health and Human Services Policy Advisor Jen Davis. That’s probably because current volunteers are retiring and younger ones aren’t taking their place, she said.

And the costs for emergency medical services aren’t always reimbursed in full.

Kitchner said the low reimbursement rates for patients with health insurance through Medicare or Medicaid, as well as servicing patients without health insurance at all, means that places offering emergency medical services often have to look elsewhere to recuperate costs.

Emergency medical services are even more vulnerable because they aren’t officially listed as an essential service.

“If EMS were listed as an essential service, people would have to recognize that EMS is needed,” Yates said. “Hopefully this would open additional pathways of funding.”

Gatti said that reimbursing emergency medical services at the same rate that other essential service members are reimbursed would be the biggest change that could help keep these services around.

“I think these positions deserve to be reimbursed at fair rates and offer career paths,” he said.

Jen Davis said there have been some conversations about listing emergency medical services as an essential service. But there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered about making that move, she said. The essential service designation could, for example, require that all staff be paid. That could be a problem given that these services currently rely partly on volunteers to keep going.

The pilot program that Gordon announced last week is meant to test out potential solutions to fix – or at least improve – these problems.

The governor’s Health Task Force has been having conversations over the past six months with Wyoming’s emergency medical services community, Davis said. Those discussions will continue with regional outreach meetings involving the task force, the Wyoming Department of Health and others involved in delivering or supporting emergency medical services. The first meeting will take place in Cheyenne and focus on Trauma Region 3, which covers Albany, Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties.

Emergency medical services are different across the state, and that’s why the department of health and the Health Task Force are approaching these problems from a regional perspective, Davis said.

There are five trauma regions in Wyoming, and the delivery of emergency medical services varies between each region. Davis said these regional meetings are intended to collect information about what has and hasn’t worked within these unique emergency medical services models. The regional approach could also help rural emergency medical services better pool resources within their region, she said.

The funding that the Legislature approved to address EMS availability in Wyoming also includes $5 million to stabilize existing emergency medical services. Communications director for the governor Michael Pearlman said it isn’t clear yet exactly how that funding will be used to support these services. That, he said, will be worked out in future discussions with the Wyoming Department of Health.

Solutions will probably be a long time in the works. But Yates said that the pilot program is a reason for some optimism.

“Knowing that these are the steps that are being taken is promising,” he said.

