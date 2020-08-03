You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salmonella outbreak linked to red onions sickens at least 16 in Wyoming
View Comments
top story

Salmonella outbreak linked to red onions sickens at least 16 in Wyoming

{{featured_button_text}}
New Antibiotics

In this May 17, 2010 file photo, Dr. Mansour Samadpour points out a growth of of salmonella in a petri dish at IEH Laboratories in Lake Forest Park, Wash. The World Health Organization has issued a list of the top dozen bacteria most dangerous to humans, warning that doctors are fast running out of treatment options. In a press briefing on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 the U.N. health agency said its list is meant to promote the development of medicines for the most worrying drug-resistant bacteria, including Salmonellae and Staphylococus aureus. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, file)

 Elaine Thompson, AP

A national outbreak of salmonella linked to eating red onions has sickened at least 16 Wyomingites, the state Health Department announced Monday.

“People ill in connection to this outbreak described eating raw onions in freshly prepared foods, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas and dips,” Tiffany Greenlee, a surveillance epidemiologist with the agency, said in a statement Monday. “That’s why we’re recommending residents should not eat, serve or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions.”

Cases have been reported in Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Goshen, Sheridan, Natrona and Teton counties, per the Health Department. Salmonella is characterized by diarrhea, fevers and stomach cramps within six hours and up to six days after eating infected food. The illness lasts up to a week; most don't need treatment, the agency said.

According to the New York Times, the outbreak has sprouted across the United States and Canada. As of Saturday, more than 500 people have become sick from the onions, and 75 people have been hospitalized.

View Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Casper's Logan Wilson discuss becoming the newest Cincinnati Bengal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News