Salmonella outbreak linked to red onions sickens at least 16 in Wyoming

A national outbreak of salmonella linked to eating red onions has sickened at least 16 Wyomingites, the state Health Department announced Monday.

“People ill in connection to this outbreak described eating raw onions in freshly prepared foods, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas and dips,” Tiffany Greenlee, a surveillance epidemiologist with the agency, said in a statement Monday. “That’s why we’re recommending residents should not eat, serve or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions.”

Cases have been reported in Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Goshen, Sheridan, Natrona and Teton counties, per the Health Department. Salmonella is characterized by diarrhea, fevers and stomach cramps within six hours and up to six days after eating infected food. The illness lasts up to a week; most don't need treatment, the agency said.

According to the New York Times, the outbreak has sprouted across the United States and Canada. As of Saturday, more than 500 people have become sick from the onions, and 75 people have been hospitalized.

