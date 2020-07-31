Seasonal workers fuel Teton County coronavirus spread

“It seems like the horse is already out of the barn,” Epstein said.

But Pond said investigating and quarantining close contacts tamps down the spread. On Thursday, 174 people were under quarantine orders. Pond told commissioners that roughly 60% of them are turning out to be positive, showing how cases are being caught and isolated.

Pond also described behaviors fueling the spread: everything from carpooling to the river to mingling at late-night venues to having backyard barbecues, all without physical distancing and masks.

Commissioner Mark Newcomb asked if younger people were obeying quarantine. Pond said that once contacted, they take it seriously and follow orders.

She added that 20-somethings aren’t entirely to blame. A restaurant worker, for example, might have been infected by a tourist, or vice versa. Now that the virus is so widespread, it’s impossible to tell which direction it’s traveling in, she said. Both tourists and locals leaving the valley and traveling to hot spots brought the virus back in May, she said.

“We’re not here to blame anybody,” she said, “but we’re trying to contain it and keep things open.”

Fortunately, Pond said, the young crowd hasn’t been mingling with older populations.

“A lot of these cases are seasonal workforce that aren’t going home to their parents or grandparents because they don’t live here,” she said. “Otherwise, I think we would have already seen the spread in our older population and our hospitalization rates higher.”