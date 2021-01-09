Several Wyoming counties prepare to vaccinate older residents as state works through COVID-19 vaccine priority groups

“It’s hard to plan for that kind of supply-chain breakdown,” Dunn said, but added doing things in phases will hopefully minimize the impact of those delays if they were to happen.

The CDC doesn’t specify how long a person can wait between a first and second dose, but suggests delaying the second dose won’t make it less effective.

“There is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine,” the agency says.

A larger concern is that doses will go to waste if they aren’t administered within a limited timeframe.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are frozen, and must be used within six hours after being reconstituted. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored in ultra-cold temperatures — requiring a powerful and expensive freezer many Wyoming counties don’t have.

Communities unable to store the Pfizer vaccine have been allotted doses of Moderna, instead. They’re both within .5% efficacy of each other.

Dunn and Chapman both said this is why planning and coordination between the health departments and other entities will be crucial.