Several Wyoming hospitals have utilized crisis standards of care as staffing shortages and high patient volume strains system

In extreme situations, this can mean hospitals having to decide who gets a life-saving treatment and who doesn’t.

The Wyoming Department of Health has guidelines for hospitals that utilize crisis standards, but transitioning to crisis care is up to each hospital’s leadership.

When a facility is under crisis care, they must notify the department of health, which is involved in trying to get the hospital back to a less severe position. On Tuesday, Deti said four facilities had at some point this surge been under crisis care but none were actively in that position Tuesday afternoon.

“It is something that is extremely fluid,” Deti said via email. “Hospital status is highly situational and dependent on several factors such as the ability to transfer or obtain resources quickly within the community.”

The health department’s guidelines outline in detail when a hospital can engage crisis care and how to decide which patients receive certain treatments. Crisis care could be necessary in the case of natural disasters or a mass casualty event like a plane crash, or in the case of a pandemic.

“In an important ethical sense, entering a crisis standard of care mode is not optional — it is a forced choice, based on the emerging situation,” reads the state guidelines.