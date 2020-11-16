 Skip to main content
Sheridan County becomes sixth Wyoming jurisdiction to seek local mask order
Masks

Two masks hang on a rearview mirror of a truck parked in the Walmart parking lot in Casper on July 20.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Sheridan County may soon have a local mask requirement. 

County Health Officer Dr. Ian Hunter has requested the mandate, which is awaiting approval from State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill.

The order would require Sheridan County residents and visitors to don a face mask in most public settings, mirroring orders already passed in Teton, Laramie and Albany counties, and proposed in Sublette County. 

Wyoming Department of Health Spokesperson Kim Deti said the Sheridan County order is still under review. She added the Sublette County request is also still under review.

The Wind River Reservation also has a mask order, which did not require state approval.

Twenty-one county health officers across the state sent a letter to Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday calling for a statewide mask mandate. Hunter was among those who signed the letter. 

The health officers acknowledged that local jurisdictions had the freedom to request local orders, but that a statewide mandate "sends a more powerful and effective message in a more timely manner." 

Gordon did say in a press conference Friday that he is now considering a face mask order, among other new restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state. 

This story will be updated.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

