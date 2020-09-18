Sheridan, Douglas districts identify COVID-19 cases

"We have had positive cases in three school buildings," Fenton Hughes said. "In two schools it has not been transmitted within the school. The origin of the cases in the other school is not known."

Like other districts across Wyoming, Converse County No. 1 requires face coverings, social distancing and "enhancing cleaning practices," the superintendent said.

Fenton Hughes said officials knew "some of our cases did come from the community. Most are unknown."

"We were expecting an ebb and flow of cases," Fenton Hughes said. "That is why we have a strong plan in place to allow students to choose to learn from home or to continue to learn from home if they are ill or in quarantine or if we have to move among the tiers of the reopening plan. I was, of course, hoping we would not see the impact on our schools this soon. And, having a plan in place to deal with it doesn't lessen the effects on our kids. It's difficult for them and for us."

The rise in cases in the district prompted officials to cancel the upcoming football game between Douglas and Powell, which was set for Friday. It's the second time this month that a game has been canceled because of concerns related to the pandemic; a game between Buffalo and Newcastle was rescheduled after one team traveled to South Dakota and may have been exposed.