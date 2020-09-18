Sheridan, Douglas districts identify COVID-19 cases

Six Sheridan students have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past month, prompting officials to quarantine a "large number" of the patients' peers because of potential exposure. Meanwhile, 13 students and staff members within Converse County School District No. 1 have tested positive for the virus within the first four weeks of school reopening in Douglas.
The six Sheridan County School District No. 2 students tested positive between Aug. 25, when school started, and Thursday. No staff members or teachers within the district have tested positive. But because of potential exposure to the school communities, officials have directed a group of students to quarantine, said Jennifer Graves, spokeswoman for Sheridan County.
She declined to say just how many students have been quarantined because "our contact tracers are continually updating it as they continue their investigations."
In a statement, Sheridan No. 2 superintendent Craig Dougherty said that the "real success story" is that no cases have spread within schools.
“To date, there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spreading within our schools,” Debra Haar, the nurse manager for Sheridan County Public Health, said in a statement provided by Graves. “The cases we have seen so far originate outside of the schools.”
She added that the county has seen an "uptick in cases due to large gatherings, such as Labor Day celebrations and sizable community events."
"Unfortunately we've noticed that people are expanding who they are in close contact with, increasing their chance of contracting COVID-19," Haar said.
There have been 162 confirmed cases — plus 64 probable cases — identified in Sheridan County since March; the county had the first confirmed case in Wyoming six months ago. More than 60 cases have been identified in the northeast Wyoming county in September, and 41 cases remain active there. Four Sheridan County residents have died from the virus.
"We need Sheridan's help to keep schools open," Dougherty said in a statement. "Many schools and districts across the country have not even opened their doors. It must truly be a community effort to ensure that Sheridan kids stay in school."
In Converse County, five Douglas High School students have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, when local county officials last confirmed new cases. Two students at Douglas Middle have also tested positive, plus two students and four staff members at Douglas Intermediate. The first of these cases — a staff member at the intermediate school — tested positive on Sept. 10, with the rest being reported nearly daily since.
Paige Fenton Hughes, the superintendent in Douglas, said she didn't think there was an outbreak or a cluster associated with any of the schools, though she added she didn't know what would constitute a cluster or outbreak. A Converse County health official said she didn't know, either, and declined to speculate.
"We have had positive cases in three school buildings," Fenton Hughes said. "In two schools it has not been transmitted within the school. The origin of the cases in the other school is not known."
Like other districts across Wyoming, Converse County No. 1 requires face coverings, social distancing and "enhancing cleaning practices," the superintendent said.
Fenton Hughes said officials knew "some of our cases did come from the community. Most are unknown."
"We were expecting an ebb and flow of cases," Fenton Hughes said. "That is why we have a strong plan in place to allow students to choose to learn from home or to continue to learn from home if they are ill or in quarantine or if we have to move among the tiers of the reopening plan. I was, of course, hoping we would not see the impact on our schools this soon. And, having a plan in place to deal with it doesn't lessen the effects on our kids. It's difficult for them and for us."
The rise in cases in the district prompted officials to cancel the upcoming football game between Douglas and Powell, which was set for Friday. It's the second time this month that a game has been canceled because of concerns related to the pandemic; a game between Buffalo and Newcastle was rescheduled after one team traveled to South Dakota and may have been exposed.
Douglas officials announced last week an outbreak associated with a bar, the Waterhole. At that point — Sept. 10 — six people had tested positive in association with that cluster, while 18 more were in quarantine.
As schools have reopened across the state over the past month, the Douglas and Sheridan districts are far from the only ones to experience cases. Natrona County, Laramie County and Park County have all had positive cases, to name a few.
"We expected to see cases among students and staff," Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said. "We will continue to work with schools and local public health representatives to slow and limit spread. We will keep using the tools we used all along such as testing and contact tracing."
Overall, at least 44 students and seven staff members at the K-12 level tested positive for the virus between Sept. 3 and earlier this week. Officials said last week that none of the cases up to that point were of particular concern and that spread has been "sporadic." No schools have closed because of spread there.
Other educational institutions — like the University of Wyoming, Casper College and Laramie County Community College — have also identified their own cases or clusters within their communities. Mass testing has been regularly underway at UW, and all students living in Casper College dorms will be tested in the coming days.
