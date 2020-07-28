You are the owner of this article.
Sheridan restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
Sheridan restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Downtown Sheridan

Downtown Sheridan is seen May 27, 2014. A restaurant there has closed temporarily because of a positive coronavirus case.

 Justin Sheely, Sheridan Press

Sheridan restaurant Frackelton's has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the business said on social media Tuesday.

"We look at our staff at Frackeltons as a family, so it is with a lot of sadness that we found out this past weekend one of our staff members tested positive for COVID19," a staff member wrote on Instagram on Tuesday morning. "The decision to close the restaurant for the next week was an easy one. After many conversations with our management team we have decided that our staff and our guests safety, health and peace of mind is our top priority. Family comes first."

It's unclear how long the restaurant will be closed; the answering machine at the restaurant indicates that the business is closed for "unforeseen" circumstances, and an email sent to a restaurant staffer was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Levi Dominguez, spokesman for the Sheridan County incident management team, confirmed that the business was closed. He said no other Sheridan businesses are currently closed because of a positive case.

Frackelton's is far from the first business to close in Wyoming because of positive cases among staff or patrons. Gov. Mark Gordon alluded to child care centers and a bank that were both closed recently because of cases there; facilities and businesses in Casper, Uinta and Albany counties, among others, have all shuttered temporarily after staff, customers or residents tested positive for the virus.

Seth Klamann

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health.

