Shortly after announcing joint COVID-flu test, Health Department hits pause because of supply shortage
COVID Testing

Coronavirus specimen collection kits arrive at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne on Sept. 4 for sorting. The lab covers the cost of shipping and receives daily shipments from health care centers. The samples arrive in one day and roughly 80% of the samples are tested the same day they arrive at the facility.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The state can no longer test a single sample for both influenza and the coronavirus, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said Wednesday, an "unexpected" change that came several days after the new testing method was announced.

In late August, the state Health Department sent providers a message: The state lab could now process a single sample and see if it tested for coronavirus or influenza A or B. The new method would be faster, more efficient and require only one sample per patient. It was particularly valuable as the state heads into flu season: Officials have said they're concerned about this flu season, in part because the coronavirus and influenza have similar symptoms.

But that method is no longer available thanks to a shortage of material from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Harrist announced the prompt about face at a press conference with Gov. Mark Gordon. But she said the state's ability to conduct those tests would be restored once materials were more readily available. 

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

