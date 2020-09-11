Shortly after announcing joint COVID-flu test, Health Department hits pause because of supply shortage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state can no longer test a single sample for both influenza and the coronavirus, state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said Wednesday, an "unexpected" change that came several days after the new testing method was announced.

In late August, the state Health Department sent providers a message: The state lab could now process a single sample and see if it tested for coronavirus or influenza A or B. The new method would be faster, more efficient and require only one sample per patient. It was particularly valuable as the state heads into flu season: Officials have said they're concerned about this flu season, in part because the coronavirus and influenza have similar symptoms.

But that method is no longer available thanks to a shortage of material from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Harrist announced the prompt about face at a press conference with Gov. Mark Gordon. But she said the state's ability to conduct those tests would be restored once materials were more readily available.

