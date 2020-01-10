'Significant jump' in Wyoming flu cases as CDC says 32 children have died nationally

Influenza cases in Wyoming have experienced a "significant jump" in recent weeks, according to the state Health Department, as federal officials say the dominant strain of the disease is more likely to affect younger people.
To date, 32 children have died nationally from flu-related conditions and 4,800 people have died in total in the first three months of the 2019-20 flu season. The state Department of Health typically does not release figures mid-season, though exceptions -- like pediatric deaths or particularly severe seasons -- sometimes prompt officials to send additional warnings.
Kim Deti, a Health Department spokeswoman, said the agency "would refrain from predicting whether we are near the peak yet or from making an overall prediction on the season." She added that Wyoming's dominant iteration of the flu is a B strain, "which is unusual for this stage in the season."
You have free articles remaining.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated Wyoming's flu activity as moderate, while a majority of the country is rated as the highest severity level. The agency added that nationally, hospitalizations and percent of deaths remain low. They attribute the mix of deaths with overall low hospitalizations to the dominance of the B strain, which is "more likely to affect children and younger adults than the elderly."
"Because the majority of hospitalizations and deaths occur among people age 65 and older, with fewer illnesses among that group, we expect, on a population level, to see less impact in flu-related hospitalizations and deaths," the CDC wrote in its weekly assessment of flu activity nationally.
The federal agency added that it was "too early" to say if the flu has peaked nationally.
Both federal and state agencies have urged Americans to get vaccinated, even as the flu season is well underway. The vaccine is safe and effective. It does not always give 100 percent protection against influenza, though those who have the vaccine and still contract the disease typically endure a less severe bout of the flu.
The past two flu seasons in Wyoming have been difficult. The 2018-19 season was extended and there were several deaths statewide. The 2017-18 season was even worse, with 27 deaths, including one child. At least three people died from flu-related illnesses in Natrona County that year.