Six coronavirus cases linked to Douglas bar; 18 more in quarantine

Six people have been sickened and 18 more are in quarantine as part of a cluster linked to a Douglas bar, county officials said in a statement Wednesday.
Five of the six cases linked to the Waterhole are lab-confirmed cases, and the sixth is a probable positive, according to a press release from the Converse County Emergency Management Agency. The cases are all linked to the Waterhole and are considered a cluster because "a single source" is determined to be the cause of multiple cases.
Additional details about the cluster remain unclear; a message left for a county spokeswoman was not immediately returned Thursday. Officials have begun the process of investigating and reaching out to people who may have been exposed, but "there is a possibility that not all individuals or possible exposures have been contacted."
Anyone who was at the bar after Aug. 31 and has symptoms should be tested.
The Douglas cluster matches statewide trends of spread from within smaller gatherings or events. Parties at the University of Wyoming drove early spread there, while church gatherings in Fremont County played a role in a recent spike. Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's health officer, said Wednesday that recent spread can be attributed in part to informal and preventable gatherings; larger, more coordinated events have not had the same effect, she said.
Bars and restaurants, along with many other public-facing businesses, were closed in mid-March. But they were allowed to reopen statewide in May, albeit with restrictions -- social distancing must be observed, limits must be placed on capacity, staff must wear masks, and cleaning must be enhanced.
It's unclear the circumstances of the spread within the Waterhole.
