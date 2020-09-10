 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six coronavirus cases linked to Douglas bar; 18 more in quarantine
View Comments

Six coronavirus cases linked to Douglas bar; 18 more in quarantine

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID Testing

Lab technician Rob Chrisensen prepares specimen samples for coronavirus testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne Friday, Sept. 4. Any identifying patient info has been edited out of the photo.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Six people have been sickened and 18 more are in quarantine as part of a cluster linked to a Douglas bar, county officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Five of the six cases linked to the Waterhole are lab-confirmed cases, and the sixth is a probable positive, according to a press release from the Converse County Emergency Management Agency. The cases are all linked to the Waterhole and are considered a cluster because "a single source" is determined to be the cause of multiple cases.

Additional details about the cluster remain unclear; a message left for a county spokeswoman was not immediately returned Thursday. Officials have begun the process of investigating and reaching out to people who may have been exposed, but "there is a possibility that not all individuals or possible exposures have been contacted." 

Anyone who was at the bar after Aug. 31 and has symptoms should be tested.

The Douglas cluster matches statewide trends of spread from within smaller gatherings or events. Parties at the University of Wyoming drove early spread there, while church gatherings in Fremont County played a role in a recent spike. Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's health officer, said Wednesday that recent spread can be attributed in part to informal and preventable gatherings; larger, more coordinated events have not had the same effect, she said.

Bars and restaurants, along with many other public-facing businesses, were closed in mid-March. But they were allowed to reopen statewide in May, albeit with restrictions -- social distancing must be observed, limits must be placed on capacity, staff must wear masks, and cleaning must be enhanced.

It's unclear the circumstances of the spread within the Waterhole.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and Health Reporter

Seth Klamann joined the Star-Tribune in 2016 and covers education and health. A 2015 graduate of the University of Missouri and proud Kansas City native, Seth worked for newspapers in Milwaukee and Omaha before coming to Casper.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News