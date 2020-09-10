Six coronavirus cases linked to Douglas bar; 18 more in quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six people have been sickened and 18 more are in quarantine as part of a cluster linked to a Douglas bar, county officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Five of the six cases linked to the Waterhole are lab-confirmed cases, and the sixth is a probable positive, according to a press release from the Converse County Emergency Management Agency. The cases are all linked to the Waterhole and are considered a cluster because "a single source" is determined to be the cause of multiple cases.

Additional details about the cluster remain unclear; a message left for a county spokeswoman was not immediately returned Thursday. Officials have begun the process of investigating and reaching out to people who may have been exposed, but "there is a possibility that not all individuals or possible exposures have been contacted."

Anyone who was at the bar after Aug. 31 and has symptoms should be tested.