Sixty percent of Natrona County high schoolers say they've vaped, and most see little to no risk

The data prompted one school board member to audibly recoil: Roughly 60 percent of the Natrona County School District's high schoolers said they'd tried vaping at one point in their life, and more than 62 percent said they saw little to no risk in using e-cigarettes.

"They don’t see the dangers. It’s — I mean, they don’t see the dangers at all," said Shannon Harris, the principal at Natrona County High School. "And I don’t know what it’s going to take.”

The school board held its first of two public meetings aimed at addressing e-cigarette use Monday night, a sparsely attended affair that nonetheless shed light on the rampant vaping in the district's higher levels. More than 15 percent of the district's high schoolers said in a survey that they used a vaping product at least once a day. Roughly 44 percent said they'd vaped at one point in the previous 30 days.

The majority of students — 66 percent of high schoolers — said their parents would consider it wrong to vape. Still, only 37 percent said there was moderate or great risk to the behavior.