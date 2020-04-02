Sobering survey shows a third of Wyomingites have either been laid off or have a family member who's lost their job

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 30 percent of Wyomingites say they or a family member have lost their job or been laid off in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a study by the University of Wyoming.

The survey also found that more than 50 percent of people here say they or their immediate family have had their hours or pay cut.

The survey, which was conducted over 24 hours beginning Monday, paints a stark picture of the virus' impact on the state, both economically and personally. What makes the data all the more concerning is that health officials across the state have said that this is likely the very beginning of the disease's spread. Indeed, the survey shows that two-thirds of those who spoke to UW researchers shared the view that the worst was yet to come.

What's more, 64 percent of respondents believe the threat was real and not blown out of proportion. A quarter of respondents said they thought it wasn't a real threat.