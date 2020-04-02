Sobering survey shows a third of Wyomingites have either been laid off or have a family member who's lost their job

More than 30 percent of Wyomingites say they or a family member have lost their job or been laid off in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a study by the University of Wyoming.
The survey also found that more than 50 percent of people here say they or their immediate family have had their hours or pay cut.
The survey, which was conducted over 24 hours beginning Monday, paints a stark picture of the virus' impact on the state, both economically and personally. What makes the data all the more concerning is that health officials across the state have said that this is likely the very beginning of the disease's spread. Indeed, the survey shows that two-thirds of those who spoke to UW researchers shared the view that the worst was yet to come.
What's more, 64 percent of respondents believe the threat was real and not blown out of proportion. A quarter of respondents said they thought it wasn't a real threat.
The survey is the first in a wave of such measures that the university's Survey and Analysis Center plans to conduct to study the effects of the coronavirus in Wyoming. It showed broad concern about the disease here, which, as of Thursday morning, had infected at least 150 people. It showed overwhelming support for how Gov. Mark Gordon has handled the situation, with less -- but still positive -- confidence in President Donald Trump's guidance.
The university's researchers contacted 465 people for its survey, which has a margin of error plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.
Gordon has not issued a shelter-in-place order for Wyoming, which would undoubtedly have adverse impacts on the economy, though the medical community says it's in the best interest of public health. The survey shows that the majority of those surveyed support such a move: Fifty-four percent would support shelter-in-place, with 22 percent opposed and 23 percent opposed.
Still, the survey results show people are taking the measures Gordon has put into place to heart: More people are washing their hands, staying home and limiting contact with people. It also shows broad support for Gordon. Nearly 82 percent of respondents said they approved of how he's handled the crisis, with even more -- 87 percent -- saying they trust the information he's put forward.
Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist have ordered the closure of schools and many types of businesses where people tend to congregate. Bars and coffee shops are closed, though restaurants have been allowed to remain open, though only for delivery and takeout.
The bleak economic numbers, with droves of people saying they've been financially impacted, comes the same day as unemployment figures nationally were released, indicating an additional 6.6 million people had filed for unemployment insurance benefits in the last week of March. Statewide, similar applications have tripled recently.
On a local level, 79 percent of people support the measures taken by local officials, with even higher levels of trust for the information they're getting from public entities.
There's a slight dip in approval for Trump: Sixty-two percent say they approve of his leadership and handling of the situation, while 34 percent disagree. The majority -- 55 percent -- say they trust the information Trump is providing about the disease.
Among the 464 people contacted for the survey, roughly 32 percent said they or an immediate family member had lost their jobs or been laid off. More than 56 percent said they'd had a pay cut or lost hours at work because of the virus' spread, which caused the closure of most non-essential, public-facing businesses across the state.
More than 71 percent of those that responded to the survey said they were "very concerned about the impact of COVID-19 on the economy," according to the university, while only 5.7 percent said they weren't concerned. Three-quarters of those surveyed expressed concerned about how the virus would impact their own finances, while the remaining 25 percent said they weren't concerned.
Nearly 90 percent of the respondents said they'd changed their daily routines: 80 percent are eating out less, washing hands more, avoiding physical contact with others more and spending more time at home. Those results are good news for state leaders and health officials, including Gordon, who for weeks have urged people to stay home, avoid contact with others and wash their hands.
The approval ratings are lowest for Congress -- 47 percent approve of their governance, with 45 percent disapproving. As for people's confidence in the health care system's ability to absorb the pandemic, just over 50 percent said they had confidence, 30 percent said they didn't, and roughly 20 percent said they weren't sure.
