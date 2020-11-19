'Something has got to turn this around': Officials say county mask order could save lives, businesses

Officials were told a statewide mask order that would have made the local order redundant might be forthcoming, County Attorney Eric Nelson said. Dowell was informed by Harrist Wednesday afternoon that that was not the case, so the county passed its own.

Gov. Mark Gordon last week said new restrictions were on coming during an emotional address in which he said he was angry and concerned about the state’s current surge. He said a face mask order was on the table, but that other measures were also being considered.

Thursday evening, the governor announced that the state was reducing gathering sizes both indoors and outdoors.

Natrona County officials have emphasized the consequences another shutdown would have on small businesses that are already struggling to stay open amid staff shortages caused by infections and quarantines.

“We cannot shut our businesses down; that would be absolutely devastating,” Chair of the Natrona County Commissioners Rob Hendry said. “Our community cannot afford a shutdown, so please, wear your face covering.”