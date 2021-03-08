South African COVID-19 variant found in Wyoming

A COVID-19 strain referred to as the South African variant has been identified in Teton County, the county’s health department reported Monday.

A sample from a Teton County resident who tested positive for the virus in January was sequenced and the variant was identified. The person who tested positive had not traveled prior to becoming infected, according to the health department.

The Wyoming Department of Health has not announced any other cases identified as the B.1.351 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.

Viruses frequently mutate, and health officials have said most variants are not concerns. However, there is some concern globally that B.1.351 will be more resistant to vaccines under development. Tests are ongoing to determine currently available vaccines’ efficacy against various COVID-19 mutations. There is no evidence B.1.351 is more dangerous than its parent virus.

Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell encouraged residents to get COVID-19 tests if they have symptoms or come in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.