South African COVID-19 variant found in Wyoming

A COVID-19 strain referred to as the South African variant has been identified in Teton County, the county’s health department reported Monday.
A sample from a Teton County resident who tested positive for the virus in January was sequenced and the variant was identified. The person who tested positive had not traveled prior to becoming infected, according to the health department.
The Wyoming Department of Health has not announced any other cases identified as the B.1.351 variant, which was first discovered in South Africa.
Viruses frequently mutate, and health officials have said most variants are not concerns. However, there is some concern globally that B.1.351 will be more resistant to vaccines under development. Tests are ongoing to determine currently available vaccines’ efficacy against various COVID-19 mutations. There is no evidence B.1.351 is more dangerous than its parent virus.
Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell encouraged residents to get COVID-19 tests if they have symptoms or come in contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.
“Testing is still our best mechanism to identify people who test positive for COVID-19 and to quickly work to determine their close contracts so that we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Riddell said in the announcement.
Officials have expressed some worry about a different variant, B.1.1.7, first discovered in the U.K.
Wyoming first reported that variant in January, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have predicted it will take over as the dominant variant in the nation this month. The mutation is not considered more dangerous than the original, but it is more easily spread — some research suggests between 50-70% more contagious.
But officials have not been overly alarmed, and have said if residents continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing, the variants don’t pose a large threat.
