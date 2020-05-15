South Dakota plans mass testing in elder care facilities

The governor backed away from that plan this week, offering to negotiate on the issue if they would take them off of U.S. and state highways. Noem said both tribes responded to letters she sent, saying they would consider the plan. But they have not taken down the checkpoints.

Still, Noem said it was encouraging they didn't reject the plans outright. She said she hoped the conflict could be settled out of court.

“We are working through our process,” Noem said. “I’m hopeful that we can come to a resolution.”

But the Rosebud Sioux Tribe announced on Wednesday it will be setting up highway checkpoints to enforce a lockdown on the reservation after 14 people tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, health officials recorded four more COVID-19 deaths and 60 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The new figures bring the state's death toll to 43 and its confirmed case count to 3,792. State officials said the count does not reflect the total number of infections because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing if their symptoms are mild.

All of the deaths reported Thursday were in Minnehaha County, the state's most populated area. About 80 percent of cases in the state have come from the county.