Star-Tribune to condense daily COVID-19 data updates as numbers remain low

The first case of the coronavirus in Wyoming was confirmed the evening of March 11, 2020. In the more than a year since, the Star-Tribune has tracked each update in COVID-19 data that the state has shared. As the numbers and trends have changed, our data updates and infographics have evolved to best present readers with a comprehensive understanding of the pandemic's presence in the state.
Lately, however, the numbers haven't changed all that much. The virus is still present in Wyoming — the Wyoming Department of Health has announced an average of one new COVID-19 death per day in March, and 478 people in the state are believed to currently have the virus (both numbers as of Friday). But after declining rapidly from a late-November peak, the number of cases in the state has remained consistently low since dipping below 1,000 active patients Feb. 6 (including probable cases). And with more than 92,000 Wyomingites fully vaccinated and outdoor-friendly weather approaching, that trend doesn't seem likely to change.
In response, the state has stopped providing COVID-19 case updates on weekends and holidays, and its death toll updates have come on a weekly basis. Similarly, the Star-Tribune will begin to scale back the coverage it provides of trends in Wyoming's COVID-19 data.
We will continue to provide you with a daily coronavirus update each non-holiday weekday, but the updates will be slightly condensed. You'll still find a breakdown of the number of new cases and recoveries announced that day, as well as updated numbers on the state's vaccination progress. But we will shorten or eliminate a few components of our daily updates that we had been updating on a daily basis.
This serves multiple purposes. For one, it saves us the time of compiling — and you the time of reading — statistics that aren't really changing in a meaningful way. It also eliminates some of the more granular numbers that could suggest the state's trends are changing more than they really are.
Take the state's 10-day average in new cases, for instance. Now that each Saturday and Sunday results in zero new cases, the daily changes for that figure can appear dramatic when they really are just reflecting the state's new schedule.
An example: On March 17, the state's 10-day average in newly confirmed cases jumped by more than 8 cases per day, from 46.4 to 54.9. Did this reflect the start of a new spike in Wyoming? No, it just so happened that the previous day's average had incorporated one more weekend day (again, a zero-case increase). Overall, these averages have remained in a steady range in March, maxing out at 61.7 confirmed cases per day on March 5 and falling to 38.6 cases per day on March 14. (As of Friday, the number is at 57.7 cases per day.)
If the numbers begin to rise drastically, we will return to a more fleshed-out version of our daily coronavirus updates. Fingers crossed, that won't be the case.
And if you still want the full data each day, we will be updating our COVID-19 infographics with only some slight modifications. You can find these embedded in each online version of our case updates.
Have questions about COVID-19 trends in Wyoming? Wish we would track some numbers that we aren't? Email us at editors@trib.com.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91