Star-Tribune to condense daily COVID-19 data updates as numbers remain low

The first case of the coronavirus in Wyoming was confirmed the evening of March 11, 2020. In the more than a year since, the Star-Tribune has tracked each update in COVID-19 data that the state has shared. As the numbers and trends have changed, our data updates and infographics have evolved to best present readers with a comprehensive understanding of the pandemic's presence in the state.

Lately, however, the numbers haven't changed all that much. The virus is still present in Wyoming — the Wyoming Department of Health has announced an average of one new COVID-19 death per day in March, and 478 people in the state are believed to currently have the virus (both numbers as of Friday). But after declining rapidly from a late-November peak, the number of cases in the state has remained consistently low since dipping below 1,000 active patients Feb. 6 (including probable cases). And with more than 92,000 Wyomingites fully vaccinated and outdoor-friendly weather approaching, that trend doesn't seem likely to change.

In response, the state has stopped providing COVID-19 case updates on weekends and holidays, and its death toll updates have come on a weekly basis. Similarly, the Star-Tribune will begin to scale back the coverage it provides of trends in Wyoming's COVID-19 data.