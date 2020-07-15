State furloughs will impact lab staff processing coronavirus samples, employee says

Gordon indicated that cuts, necessary to chip away at a massive funding deficit the state is facing, “will include state employees losing their jobs.” The Department of Health is preparing plans to cut at least $90 million. It’s unclear what exactly in the agency will be slashed; while Gordon has mentioned a few proposed reductions, the department has yet to release its own list.

At a press conference Wednesday, Gordon said the state is “evaluating the continuity of various programs” and that he didn’t “want to compromise the public health lab.” But he said that he’s asked everyone in government to “pull our own weight in the boat” and to “respectfully to try to contribute to the process.”

He added that he “certainly” didn’t want the state to fall behind in addressing the pandemic or testing samples and fall behind other states that are facing surges in caseloads.

A Health Department spokeswoman declined to comment Wednesday on the furloughs to lab workers. It’s unclear if the furloughs will apply to contact tracers, who work to map the spread of the coronavirus across communities and groups. Nor is it clear if it will apply to Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer, and to what extent it will affect the epidemiology unit at the department.