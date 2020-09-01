State health lab will now test single samples for both flu and coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory can now test a single swab for both the coronavirus and both types of influenza, the state told providers last week.

The new testing method was approved via emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, the letter to providers says. Testing results will now include three blanks: one indicating if COVID was detected, a second for influenza A and a third for influenza B.

The method "will remain at not cost to the specimen submitter."

"We believe this will be a valuable development as we move closer to flu season in Wyoming," Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email earlier this month. "I’d also say it’s a further sign of how our lab has continued to adapt and improve what we can offer to Wyoming during this pandemic. The staff there have worked extremely hard all along and have done excellent work."

While there are rapid flu tests available and administered in clinics, the lab-processed samples are more accurate, Deti said. The benefit of the new test is it's one swab, a more efficient process at the lab and confirmation of a diagnosis. Influenza is usually one of the boxes providers have checked before testing for the coronavirus.