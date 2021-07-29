State health officer: Mask up indoors in areas with rising coronavirus transmission

State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist is recommending vaccinated residents in areas with moderate to high COVID-19 transmission wear face masks in indoor public settings, she told the Star-Tribune last week.

Just eight Wyoming counties are seeing low enough transmission for that recommendation not to apply, according to state data. That list includes Crook, Hot Springs, Johnson, Natrona, Niobrara, Sheridan, Washakie and Weston counties.

That leaves 15 other counties, including four of the five largest in the state: Laramie, Campbell, Sweetwater and Albany.

The recommendation comes two days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued similar guidance that vaccinated residents in areas with low vaccine uptake should again don masks indoors as a more contagious variant of the virus spreads.

That variant, called the Delta variant, is already considered dominant in Wyoming, Harrist said.

