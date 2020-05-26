State health officials 'alarmed' by decline in routine vaccinations amid pandemic

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Wyoming, state health officials expressed “alarm” Tuesday because fewer children are receiving routine — and lifesaving — vaccinations.
“It appears the pandemic’s uncertainty and challenges have resulted in the postponement of routine well-child visits, which typically include immunizations,” Jude Alden, the manager of the state Health Department’s immunization unit, said in a statement. “While we recognize the reasons for the decrease, we also want to encourage families to stay on track and to schedule appointments to make up any immunizations that may have been missed.”
The department tracks virtually all children who are vaccinated via federal and state programs that funds the immunizations. The federal program — which provides immunizations to children on benefit programs like Medicaid — reported a 42 percent decline in vaccinations compared to April 2019. The state program, which covers children statewide, discovered a 25 percent decrease over the same period.
State Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti told the Star-Tribune that the decrease was likely a combination of people being more reticent to receive care during the pandemic and physicians changing their availability and appointment options to minimize in-person contact.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found similar results nationwide. A week after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in mid-March, vaccinations began to decline. The agency reported a decline of several hundred thousand vaccinations between mid-March and mid-April.
Deti said the obvious concern about fewer vaccinations is the spread of preventable disease, like measles — a disease not seen here in a decade — or whooping cough, a more common affliction in Wyoming and especially dangerous for infants. Many of the vaccines are also required for children to attend school, which could create problems as the fall draws closer and the education system readies to open up again.
The decline in vaccinations matches a broader trend of fewer people going to the emergency room or seeking in-person treatment at clinics. Many providers — including those linked to Wyoming Medical Center — shifted to a telemedicine system amid the pandemic. Even still, visits declined.
A Wyoming Medical Society survey of independent clinics released last month showed that 70 percent had seen an increase in cancellations, and 62 percent were “currently experiencing or anticipating cash flow issues.”
The issue isn’t isolated to Wyoming. A Commonwealth Fund study found that visits to clinics nationwide had dropped by nearly 60 percent between mid-March and mid-April. In the Mountain West, visits were down 45 percent over that time period compared to their pre-pandemic levels.
Wyoming Medical, Cheyenne Regional, Campbell County Health and other facilities all reported plummeting revenues as they prioritized preparations for coronavirus patients and suspended other, more lucrative services.
