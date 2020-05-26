State health officials 'alarmed' by decline in routine vaccinations amid pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Wyoming, state health officials expressed “alarm” Tuesday because fewer children are receiving routine — and lifesaving — vaccinations.

“It appears the pandemic’s uncertainty and challenges have resulted in the postponement of routine well-child visits, which typically include immunizations,” Jude Alden, the manager of the state Health Department’s immunization unit, said in a statement. “While we recognize the reasons for the decrease, we also want to encourage families to stay on track and to schedule appointments to make up any immunizations that may have been missed.”

The department tracks virtually all children who are vaccinated via federal and state programs that funds the immunizations. The federal program — which provides immunizations to children on benefit programs like Medicaid — reported a 42 percent decline in vaccinations compared to April 2019. The state program, which covers children statewide, discovered a 25 percent decrease over the same period.

State Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti told the Star-Tribune that the decrease was likely a combination of people being more reticent to receive care during the pandemic and physicians changing their availability and appointment options to minimize in-person contact.