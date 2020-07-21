State identifies Wyoming's 25th coronavirus death as Campbell County woman

Wyoming's 25th recorded death of a coronavirus patient is an "older" Campbell County woman.
She is the first resident of the county to die after testing positive for COVID-19.
The woman did not have preexisting conditions known to put patients at a higher risk for the worst effects of COVID-19, and she had not been hospitalized.
The Wyoming Health Department of Health released details about the woman Tuesday afternoon, about an hour after the department announced on its website that a 25th patient had died, which State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist confirmed to the Star-Tribune.
The department's announcement did not give the woman's age. She was previously identified as one of the county's laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There have now been coronavirus deaths in nine of the state's 23 counties. Ten of the 25 recorded deaths have come out of Fremont County. Washakie County has had five deaths, Laramie County has had three deaths, Sweetwater County has had two deaths, and Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Natrona and Teton counties have each had one.
The number of Wyomingites who have been hospitalized with coronavirus has grown in recent weeks, though it has dipped over the past few days. On Friday, 19 patients were hospitalized, the most since 23 were hospitalized April 20-21. (That number remains the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.)
As of Tuesday morning, 13 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized. Wyoming Medical Center and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center have the most hospitalized patients, with three each.
That increase tails a spike in coronavirus cases across the state that has yet to subside. Wyoming is averaging 24.3 newly confirmed coronavirus cases per day in July, more than double the average in June and more than three times the average in May. Over the past 10 days, the state has announced 399 total new cases — including both confirmed and probable. That's the most yet for a 10-day stretch in Wyoming.
(Probable patients are defined as close contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases who have begun developing coronavirus-like symptoms themselves.)
The number of recoveries announced has also seen a significant spike this month. Testing numbers are up as well, though Harrist has emphasized that the increase in cases cannot be totally attributed to that fact.
From June 20 to July 6, a span of 17 days, no deaths were announced in the state. Since then, Wyoming Department of Health has announced five deaths in 15 days.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!