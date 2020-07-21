State identifies Wyoming's 25th coronavirus death as Campbell County woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's 25th recorded death of a coronavirus patient is an "older" Campbell County woman.

She is the first resident of the county to die after testing positive for COVID-19.

The woman did not have preexisting conditions known to put patients at a higher risk for the worst effects of COVID-19, and she had not been hospitalized.

The Wyoming Health Department of Health released details about the woman Tuesday afternoon, about an hour after the department announced on its website that a 25th patient had died, which State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist confirmed to the Star-Tribune.

The department's announcement did not give the woman's age. She was previously identified as one of the county's laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There have now been coronavirus deaths in nine of the state's 23 counties. Ten of the 25 recorded deaths have come out of Fremont County. Washakie County has had five deaths, Laramie County has had three deaths, Sweetwater County has had two deaths, and Campbell, Carbon, Johnson, Natrona and Teton counties have each had one.