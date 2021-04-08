State lawmakers reach compromise on public health order bill, send it to governor

Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, said many matters related to the COVID-19 pandemic have been “botched” by the experts, including the CDC.

“We are ‘The People’s House,’ and we should represent the people in these issues, and I don’t think that the people are going to call for anything outlandish in response to this pandemic,” Hallinan said. “I think that their thoughts on it have been equally good to those of the CDC, and I think we need to look at what the people have to say … We have to have a role in these decisions that are going to take place.”

In the conference committee, the House did agree to one change made by the Senate: a requirement for a 48-hour public comment period before those non-quarantine-related orders can take effect, “except when the delay will result in immediate and life-threatening physical harm, exposure or transmission beyond the existing affected area.”

Ultimately, the House agreed to adopt the joint conference committee’s report by a 35-18 vote, with seven lawmakers excused.

In the Senate, lawmakers were also agreeable to the compromise, holding no debate over it. Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, who brought his own bill and amended HB 127 to include legislative oversight in the process, told his colleagues to adopt the proposal, even without the provision.