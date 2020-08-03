State medicine board still urges limited use of hydroxychloroquine to hospitalized patients

The Wyoming Board of Medicine will continue to urge appropriate use of a malaria drug promoted by President Donald Trump to hospitalized coronavirus patients, two weeks after the federal government revoked an emergency rule allowing the use of the medication.
The board met last week and heard from physicians who supported the use of hydroxychloroquine, said Kevin Bohnenblust, the board’s executive director. He said the doctors’ presentation was “informational” and that the board continues to warn physicians statewide from mis-prescribing the drug, a position taken by the board in late March. At that point, Bohnenblust said, some doctors in Wyoming had written themselves prescriptions for the drug “on the hunch” that they might get the disease.
The board’s direction is that the medication — which is primarily used to treat patients with lupus and rheumatoid arthritis — can be used for hospitalized and symptomatic coronavirus patients.
The Food and Drug Administration in mid-July rescinded an emergency rule allowing the prescription of the medication; doctors can still prescribe the medication for patients with COVID-19, but the federal government will no longer distribute the drug to state and local health departments.
“Of course there’s all sorts of conflicting information about hydroxychloroquine and everything else,” Bohnenblust said.
He added that since the board issued its statement in late March, there have been no problems with providers prescribing the drug unnecessarily. He did say that “a handful” of patients had called the board to complain that their doctors weren’t giving them the drugs.
“We’ve responded with, ‘A physician always has to exercise their best judgment,’” Bohnenblust said. “When we looked at these cases, the physician said, ‘Look, based on current information, you’re not hospitalized and not symptomatic, I’m not going to prescribe this.’”
He added that pharmacists have been “vigilant” about filling prescriptions for the drugs.
The drug has been touted at varying times by the president, though recent studies — and the FDA — have indicated that the use of the medication is more dangerous than helpful. Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County’s health officer, said early on in the pandemic that health officials had used the medication on hospitalized patients here.
In its decision to withdraw the emergency rule, the FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs’ unproven benefits “do not outweigh the known and potential risks.”
Dr. Steven Nissen, a Cleveland Clinic researcher who has been a frequent FDA adviser, told the Associated Press that he agreed with the decision and said he would not have granted emergency access in the first place.
“There has never been any high-quality evidence suggesting that hyrdoxychloroquine is effective” for treating or preventing coronavirus infection, he said, but there is evidence of serious side effects.
On Thursday, a National Institutes of Health panel of experts revised its recommendations to specifically recommend against the drug’s use except in formal studies, and “that, I’m sure, had influence on the FDA,” Nissen told AP.
