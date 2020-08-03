State medicine board will still limit use of hydroxychloroquine to hospitalized patients

He added that since the board issued its statement in late March, there have been no problems with providers prescribing the drug unnecessarily. He did say that “a handful” of patients had called the board to complain that their doctors weren’t giving them the drugs.

“We’ve responded with, ‘A physician always has to exercise their best judgment,’” Bohnenblust said. “When we looked at these cases, the physician said, ‘Look, based on current information, you’re not hospitalized and not symptomatic, I’m not going to prescribe this.’”

He added that pharmacists have been “vigilant” about filling prescriptions for the drugs.

The drug has been touted at varying times by the president, though recent studies — and the FDA — have indicated that the use of the medication is more dangerous than helpful. Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County’s health officer, said early on in the pandemic that health officials had used the medication on hospitalized patients here.

In its decision to withdraw the emergency rule, the FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs’ unproven benefits “do not outweigh the known and potential risks.”