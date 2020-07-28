State of Wyoming again extends largely unchanged health orders for another two weeks

The state of Wyoming will again extend a largely unchanged collection of health orders intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Tuesday afternoon.
The notable difference between this order and previous iterations is more explicit guidance on schools. While the order allows for brick-and-mortar K-12 schools, community colleges and the University of Wyoming to reopen, it provides guidance on how that process must play out. For one, face coverings must be worn by students and staff — inside and outside of a building — when social distancing isn't possible.
There are exceptions to the face coverings rule: Those younger than 3 years old, for instance, are exempt, as are those with preexisting conditions whose health would be affected by masks; those who speak to or are deaf and hard of hearing; those participating in athletics; or other special education students who can't wear a face covering.
The order also mandates 6 feet of distance during bus trips to and from school and related activities. When that's not possible, the coverings are required.
The Tuesday announcement is the latest pause by Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who had begun to slowly unravel tight restrictions on dining, travel, schooling and other parts of public life. Still, though the orders were extended, they largely put in place guardrails around those businesses and buildings rather than closures.
There's been a continued spike in coronavirus cases sustained throughout July. Gordon's office said that Wyoming has average 37 confirmed cases per day over the past two weeks; 523 have been identified since July 12. On July 28 alone, the state confirmed 64 cases, the highest single-day total in Wyoming.
Deaths have continued, albeit in much lower numbers than most other areas of the country. A 26th fatality — a Uinta County man hospitalized out of state — was confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
