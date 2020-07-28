State of Wyoming again extends largely unchanged health orders for another two weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Wyoming will again extend a largely unchanged collection of health orders intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Mark Gordon's office announced Tuesday afternoon.

The notable difference between this order and previous iterations is more explicit guidance on schools. While the order allows for brick-and-mortar K-12 schools, community colleges and the University of Wyoming to reopen, it provides guidance on how that process must play out. For one, face coverings must be worn by students and staff — inside and outside of a building — when social distancing isn't possible.

There are exceptions to the face coverings rule: Those younger than 3 years old, for instance, are exempt, as are those with preexisting conditions whose health would be affected by masks; those who speak to or are deaf and hard of hearing; those participating in athletics; or other special education students who can't wear a face covering.

The order also mandates 6 feet of distance during bus trips to and from school and related activities. When that's not possible, the coverings are required.