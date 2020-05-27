State to allow outdoor gatherings of 250 people; third person dies from nursing home outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Starting Monday, as many as 250 people will be allowed to gather in outdoor settings based on new revisions to coronavirus-related restrictions from Wyoming's top health official.

The change was announced Wednesday, the same day that a 14th Wyoming death from COVID-19 was confirmed and Weston County identified its first case, making it the 23rd and final Wyoming county to confirm the disease's presence.

The death was described by the state as an older Washakie County woman who was a resident of Worland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. The facility is the center of an ongoing cluster in the county; as of Wednesday afternoon, 12 staff members had tested positive for the virus along with 10 residents. Three residents have died in recent days.

The change to the gathering order is the latest in a steady stream of loosened strictures in Wyoming. The revised order still requires indoor gatherings be limited to 25 people — with some exceptions. Previously, both "indoor and outdoor" gatherings in "confined spaces" were capped at 25 people.