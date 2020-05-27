State to allow outdoor gatherings of 250 people; third person dies from nursing home outbreak

Starting Monday, as many as 250 people will be allowed to gather in outdoor settings based on new revisions to coronavirus-related restrictions from Wyoming's top health official.
The change was announced Wednesday, the same day that a 14th Wyoming death from COVID-19 was confirmed and Weston County identified its first case, making it the 23rd and final Wyoming county to confirm the disease's presence.
The death was described by the state as an older Washakie County woman who was a resident of Worland Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. The facility is the center of an ongoing cluster in the county; as of Wednesday afternoon, 12 staff members had tested positive for the virus along with 10 residents. Three residents have died in recent days.
The change to the gathering order is the latest in a steady stream of loosened strictures in Wyoming. The revised order still requires indoor gatherings be limited to 25 people — with some exceptions. Previously, both "indoor and outdoor" gatherings in "confined spaces" were capped at 25 people.
"It’s time we had the chance to enjoy summer,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. “The ability to gather outdoors in larger groups will be good for Wyoming citizens, businesses and our communities as we enter the season. We are not out of the woods yet though, so please use good judgement and don’t jeopardize yourself and others by acting recklessly. We want to keep moving forward.”
Organizers of outdoor events will be asked to screen staff for COVID-19 symptoms and ensure that personal protective equipment is available. According to the revised order allowing for the large outdoor gatherings, permissible events include "rodeos, speedway motor races, concerts, sporting events, fairs, parades, track and field races, farmer's markets, fireworks shows, weddings" and similar gatherings. However, Gordon announced later Wednesday that six of the state's largest summer rodeos were canceled.
For events where people are seated, there's a limit of six per table or in standing distance, preferably all from the same household. A "six foot distance must be maintained between individual groups at all times, including but not limited to entrances, exits, concessions, ticket booths and restrooms." If that six-foot separation isn't possible, the order says, then "face coverings must be worn during the event, to the greatest extent possible."
"Close contact" between people from different households at these outdoor events "is prohibited." Events staff who come into contact with patrons must wear face coverings.
Gordon and Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state health officer and the ultimate authority over health orders, have been relaxing the handful of restrictions placed on schools, businesses and gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus here. Throughout May, Harrist has allowed barbershops, churches, restaurants, tattoo and massage parlors and other businesses to reopen to in-person patronage.
Harrist said at a news conference Wednesday that people needed to continue social distancing and taking precautions to limit the spread of the virus. She and Gordon have repeatedly stressed that the loosened restrictions can be tightened again if the state's situation changes for the worse.
The Beartrap Summer Festival was canceled earlier this week because of concerns related to the virus. Other events have been canceled in a rolling wave since the virus first spread here in mid-March; high school and college graduations have been limited or moved entirely online, and the College National Finals Rodeo has also been canceled.
Cheyenne Frontier Days and the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo were among the six landmark rodeo events canceled Wednesday.
The loosened restrictions began as the number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming had largely stabilized; though new patients were identified each day, most were residents of Fremont or Laramie counties, two hot spots. But over the past two weeks, cases have spiked again, and the state is now up to 14 deaths from the virus.
Even still, Wyoming has one of the smallest caseloads and death tolls for the respiratory illness of anywhere in the United States. As of Wednesday, there were 653 confirmed cases and another 207 probable. Of the 860 combined likely and known patients, 624 have fully recovered.
Weston County's first identified case Wednesday comes just days after Platte County, then the only other coronavirus-free county, identified its first patient. The Weston County case was one of five new confirmations Wednesday. The other four were in Fremont County, which continues to have the worst outbreak in the state, with 225 confirmed patients and another 30 identified as probable cases.
