State to allow outdoor gatherings of 250 people

Starting Monday, as many as 250 people will be allowed to gather in outdoor settings based on new revisions to coronavirus-related restrictions from the state's top health official.

Announced Wednesday, the change is the latest in a steady stream of loosened strictures in Wyoming. The revised order still requires indoor gatherings be limited to 25 people — with some exceptions. Previously, both "indoor and outdoor" gatherings in "confined spaces" were capped at 25 people.

"It’s time we had the chance to enjoy summer,” Gov. Mark Gordon said. “The ability to gather outdoors in larger groups will be good for Wyoming citizens, businesses and our communities as we enter the season. We are not out of the woods yet though, so please use good judgement and don’t jeopardize yourself and others by acting recklessly. We want to keep moving forward.”

Organizers of outdoor events will be asked to screen staff for COVID-19 symptoms and ensure that personal protective equipment is available. According to the revised order allowing for the large outdoor gatherings, allowable events include "rodeos, speedway motor races, concerts, sporting events, fairs, parades, track and field races, farmer's markets, fireworks shows, weddings" and similar gatherings.