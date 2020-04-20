Stroke, heart attack patients in Cheyenne not seeking timely care

"What we're seeing here is people come in, they're just coming in several days after their symptoms start, which limits what we can do for some other treatment options that we have available to them," Robinson said.

There are two types of strokes, an ischemic stroke and a hemorrhagic stroke, Robinson said. An ischemic stroke is when there is a "clog in the pipe," meaning there is something in a person's blood vessel that is preventing blood from getting to the brain. A hemorrhagic stroke, which is a "burst in the pipe," is when a blood vessel hemorrhages and also prevents blood from getting to the brain.

Symptoms can be described with the acronym BE FAST, Robinson said, which stands for balance, eyesight, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911. If someone is experiencing any of these symptoms, they may be experiencing a stroke and should seek medical attention immediately.

Hughes said the whole flow of the emergency department has changed since the pandemic. There are separate areas in the ER for non-coronavirus patients and those who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.